🚚 Seattle Supply Chain & Logistics Roles with Multiple Openings

Seattle’s logistics scene is busy right now, from space hardware to coffee and concerts. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping products and parts moving smoothly.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time (leadership)

Full-time (leadership) Salary: Not listed

Lead the enterprise-wide supply chain for a major space and defense manufacturer. You’ll own strategy, supplier partnerships, demand planning, and multi-site execution across a highly regulated aerospace environment.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role moving parts between warehouses and suppliers, packaging hardware, and keeping shipping docs accurate. Good fit if you like driving, working with vendors, and supporting a fast-paced manufacturing floor.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Office-based support role keeping the Approved Supplier List current, onboarding vendors, and tracking certifications and risk. Great if you have purchasing or quality experience and want to grow in aerospace supply chain.

Employer: Amazon.com (AWS Infrastructure Services)

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $147,900 – $200,100 per year (base)

Own sourcing strategy for custom silicon that powers AWS compute and AI/ML products. Mix of high-level vendor negotiations, hardware supply chain work, and cross-functional projects with engineering and legal.

Employer: Delaware North

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $28.00 per hour

Supervise the warehouse team that keeps Seattle Kraken, Storm, and concert events stocked. You’ll manage inventory, receiving, and standards in a busy, event-driven environment with flexible schedules.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior individual-contributor role shaping inventory and replenishment strategy for fast-moving food categories. You’ll use data to balance availability and waste, support new product launches, and influence cross-functional decisions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.