🚚 Seattle Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Roles From $21/hr to $270K+

Seattle’s supply chain scene is busy right now, from hospital logistics to big tech data centers. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Seattle, WA (also options in Sunnyvale, Kirkland, San Francisco)

(also options in Sunnyvale, Kirkland, San Francisco) Type: Full-time

Salary: $188,000 – $274,000 + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits

Senior role owning contracts for Google’s global data center construction program. You’ll lead agreement strategy, negotiate with construction and legal teams, and help optimize total cost of ownership across a huge, fast-growing infrastructure footprint.

Employer: Crusoe

Location: Seattle area (onsite in SF, Bellevue, or Sunnyvale)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $135,000 + RSUs + benefits

Own data accuracy and reporting for AI data center hardware (GPU servers, networking, storage). This is a hands-on, data-heavy role where you build dashboards, automate reconciliations, and manage asset lifecycle and disposition for a fast-moving AI infrastructure company.

Employer: University of Washington – UW Medical Center–Northwest

Location: Seattle, WA (Northwest campus)

Type: Full-time, Temporary (about 12 months)

Salary: $21.77 – $31.63/hour + $4/hour weekend premium

Entry-level hospital supply chain role keeping nursing units stocked and equipment moving. You’ll put away supplies, scan inventory, deliver orders, and manage rentals while using handhelds and Workday in a busy medical center.

Employer: University of Washington – UW Medical Center–Montlake

Location: Seattle, WA (Montlake campus)

Type: Per Diem, Temporary (about 12 months)

Salary: $21.63 – $29.99/hour

Per diem role supporting hospital supply and equipment flow at a top-ranked medical center. You’ll stock and distribute medical supplies, manage rental equipment, and use scanners and inventory systems to keep costs and counts accurate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Seattle’s logistics and data center hiring tends to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.