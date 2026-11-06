👔 Seattle Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $100K+ Salaries

Seattle’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for folks who can run complex programs, products, and teams. If you’ve got senior experience and want strong pay plus real responsibility, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Redside Partners LLC

Redside Partners LLC Location: Seattle, WA (in person, 98122)

Salary: $100,000 – $115,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead a portfolio of 450–550 apartment units with on-site Community Managers. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in residential property management, know budgets and P&Ls, and want growth into senior operations and leadership. Includes 401(k) with 4% match, 85–95% employer-paid medical, 100% dental, vision, PTO, and 12 paid holidays.

Employer: Tommy Bahama

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: $105,300 – $175,300/year

Type: Full-time

Own complex digital and eCommerce projects across the full lifecycle, partnering with IT, vendors, and business teams. Great for someone with 8+ years project management and 5+ years software implementation experience who’s comfortable with Agile/Waterfall and enterprise tools like Jira/Confluence. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, bonus potential, and 50% retail/restaurant discount.

Employer: Google

Location: Seattle, WA or Sunnyvale, CA

Salary: $192,000 – $278,000/year + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Lead GPU-based AI/ML infrastructure on Google Cloud, taking products from concept to launch and working across engineering, UX, sales, and more. Ideal if you have 8+ years product management, deep cloud infrastructure and ML experience, and a track record shipping technical products at scale. Comes with robust health benefits, 401(k) with match, generous vacation and leave policies, and 13 paid holidays.

Employer: Puget Sound ADU Builders

Location: Seattle, WA (in person)

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000/year

Type: Full-time

Run multiple residential construction and ADU projects from kickoff to completion, handling schedules, budgets, materials, subs, and client updates. Good match if you have hands-on construction project management experience, can read blueprints, and are comfortable with tools like ProCore, Bluebeam, JobTread, or BuilderTrend. Includes health insurance, dental, and paid time off.

Employer: Lucid Motors

Location: Seattle, WA – Service Center

Type: Full-time (2nd shift, salaried/exempt)

Step into a front-line leadership role at a luxury EV brand, managing advisors, techs, and support staff in a busy service center. Great for someone with automotive service experience, strong customer focus, and interest in growing into higher management. Offers medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, PTO, sick leave, 401(k), and potential equity/cash incentives.

Employer: MSX International

Location: Seattle-based, ~80% travel to dealerships

Salary: $65,000 – $80,000/year + car allowance (work use)

Type: Full-time

Consult with automotive dealers to install and improve Express Service operations—training staff, optimizing workflows, and tracking performance. Best for someone who likes constant travel, process improvement, and building long-term dealer relationships.

Employer: Hubble Network

Location: Seattle, WA (hybrid strongly preferred)

Salary: $145,000 – $235,000/year + equity

Type: Full-time, supervisory

Own spacecraft vendor programs and satellite mission operations for a venture-backed space/IoT startup. Perfect if you have 10+ years in space or satellite systems, have taken spacecraft through full lifecycle, and can lead both vendors and internal ops teams. Includes health, dental, vision, HSA options, unlimited PTO, commuter benefits, wellness stipend, and sabbatical program. U.S. citizen or green card required (ITAR).

Employer: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary (Seattle): $262,200 – $406,400/year (new hires typically between minimum and midpoint)

(new hires typically between minimum and midpoint) Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Lead the K–12 AI-enabled math solutions strategy, managing a team and large investment portfolio to scale high-quality instructional products nationwide. Ideal for a senior edtech product/technology leader with deep knowledge of curriculum and assessment markets, AI in education, and a strong equity lens. Offers premium-free medical, dental, vision, generous PTO and family leave, retirement contributions, and robust org-wide benefits. Application deadline: November 28, 2026.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader. Polish your resume this week and send in a few thoughtful applications.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.