🤝 Seattle Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Seattle’s community and family support scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from home visits to youth programs and in‑home childcare. If you like helping kids and families thrive, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Casey Family Programs

Casey Family Programs Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,500–$70,000 typical hiring range (full range $59,500–$80,500)

Work directly with birth parents and kinship caregivers involved with the child welfare system, helping them navigate services and build strong support networks. This role is very community-based (home and neighborhood visits) and is great for someone with lived experience in child welfare who wants to support permanency, healing, and equity for families.

Employer: Seattle Bouldering Project

Seattle Bouldering Project Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time, temporary

Salary: Hourly, based on experience (not listed)

Help run climbing camps, classes, and birthday parties for kids in a fun, active gym setting. This is a good fit if you enjoy working with children (18 months–12 years), like staying on your feet, and want a flexible, community-focused role with perks like a free gym membership.

Employer: Chesterfield Services Inc.

Location: Seattle & Lynnwood, WA (in-person, home visits)

(in-person, home visits) Type: Part-time

Salary: $27.00–$28.00 per hour

Make scheduled in-home visits to clients, keeping communication flowing between the office and families. This role offers paid training and is ideal if you have strong people skills, a personal vehicle with insurance, and want flexible, field-based work.

Employer: Nanny Parent Connection – Concierge Service (for a private family)

(for a private family) Location: Queen Anne, Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time (17–20 hrs/week), live-out

Salary: $35.00–$40.00 per hour DOE

Care for a cheerful one-year-old boy in the afternoons and evenings while helping with light household tasks once he’s asleep. This is a great match for an experienced nanny who loves toddlers, is CPR/First Aid certified (or willing to be), can commit for at least a year, and is comfortable with a friendly medium-sized dog.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.