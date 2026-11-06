📣 Seattle Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Opportunities

Seattle’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, from tech giants to niche service companies. If you’re ready to grow your income and your skills, these roles span entry-level sales to high-level strategy.

Employer: Academy of Interactive Entertainment (AIE)

Location: Seattle, WA (on campus)

Type: Full-time, Contract

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Recruit and nurture future game dev and animation students for a creative, award‑winning school. This is a sales-focused admissions role with CRM work, Monday–Friday schedule, and benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO).

Employer: The Hill Team at Keller Williams

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission-based real estate role)

Support a high-performing real estate team by showing homes, writing offers, and lead generating. Great fit if you’re people‑oriented, ambitious, and want coaching, training, and a long-term real estate career (WA real estate license required to join).

Employer: Curitec

Location: Seattle & Greater Puget Sound (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + commission, vehicle allowance, benefits, 401(k)

Ideal for RNs, LPNs, PTs, or PTAs with wound care experience who want to move beyond bedside care. You’ll travel to skilled nursing facilities, support wound care programs, educate staff, and grow the territory—no hands-on patient care or traditional shifts.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Seattle, WA (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.84–$39.40/hour + benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, disability, wellness)

Support the fire service sales team with contracts, Salesforce data, renewals, and customer account management. Good match if you have 3+ years in sales support or customer service and like detailed, process-driven work with big-company benefits.

Employer: Google

Location: Seattle, WA (plus other US hubs)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $150,000–$217,000/year + ~15% bonus, equity, and full benefits

Lead complex energy impact programs that support Google’s clean, reliable, low-cost energy goals. You’ll design and negotiate energy initiatives with utilities and community partners, manage program finances, and work cross‑functionally with global teams.

Employer: Rippling

Location: Seattle, WA (in-office hybrid)

Type: Full-time

On-Target Earnings: $180,000–$200,000/year (base + variable) + equity & benefits

Lead a team of SMB account managers selling HR/IT/Finance software in a fast-growing tech company. You’ll hire, coach, and drive quota attainment, handle escalations, and help shape scalable sales processes—great for a top-performing AM or AE stepping into leadership.

Employer: SealX

Location: Seattle, WA (hybrid; Greater Seattle + Portland travel)

Type: Full-time, Salary, Non-exempt

Compensation: $70,000–$100,000/year (about $50K base + uncapped commission) + benefits

Hunt for new B2B accounts for a growing commercial cleaning company through high-volume cold outreach and lead qualification. If you love the chase, are resilient on the phone, and want a realistic path to $80K+ in year one, this is built for you.

Employer: Wipro

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $200,000–$280,000/year + standard Wipro benefits

Senior sales role focused on digital transformation and cloud solutions for Frontier Tech clients, ideally with prior Microsoft experience. You’ll own account plans, lead large transformation deals, and work closely with global teams and alliance partners.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related openings or nearby roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.