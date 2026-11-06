🏗️ Seattle Engineering Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings

Seattle’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in space and structural design. If you’re mid- to senior-level, there are some strong six-figure roles open.

Employer: KPFF Consulting Engineers

KPFF Consulting Engineers Location: Seattle, WA (downtown, hybrid )

(downtown, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $125,000/year + performance-based bonuses

Work on high-rise towers, hospitals, offices, parking structures, and campus buildings across the Pacific Northwest. You’ll lead structural analysis and design (steel, concrete, mass timber), develop 3D BIM/REVIT models, guide junior engineers, and join a firm known for long-term stability and strong benefits (401k with contributions, medical/dental/vision, ORCA pass, paid family leave, and more).

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary (WA): $121,023 – $169,432.20/year

Application deadline: 11/10/2026

Own the mechanical design for large-scale satellite gateway hardware that supports Blue Origin’s new TeraWave network. This is hands-on work with outdoor enclosures, antenna structures, and thermal systems for harsh environments, in a highly collaborative RF/electrical/mechanical team. Includes stock options, 401(k) match up to 5%, up to 4 weeks PTO, and up to 14 paid holidays.

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary (WA): $121,023 – $169,432.20/year

Application window: Open until requisition is closed

Lead technical execution and integration for the New Glenn heavy-lift launch vehicle’s forward module. You’ll coordinate design, test, and build campaigns across multiple sites, manage cross-functional teams, track milestones and risks, and keep complex systems aligned with program goals. Comes with stock options, 401(k) match, strong benefits, and a direct role in orbital launch operations.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t overthink it—save the link, tweak your resume to match the duties, and send it in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.