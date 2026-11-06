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🏥 Seattle Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible & High-Pay Roles
Seattle’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — from home care to high-end aesthetics and rare disease, there’s something for almost every license and experience level.
Below are several standout roles hiring in and around Seattle right now.
Paid NP Preceptors – Pediatrics, Women’s Health, Primary Care
Employer: MatchNP, LLC
Location: Seattle, WA (Washington-based clinicians)
Type: Contract
Pay: Up to $3,000/month stipend
Teach NP students while you keep doing your regular job. You precept 1–2 students at a time in your existing clinic; MatchNP handles paperwork, screening, and support so you get extra income and educator experience with a flexible schedule.
Gynecologist – Bleeding Disorders Clinic (Part-Time)
Employer: Washington Center for Bleeding Disorders (WACBD)
Location: Seattle, WA
Type: Part-time (up to 20 hrs/week)
Pay Range: $65,000 – $150,000/year
Help build a specialized gynecology program for patients with inherited and acquired bleeding disorders. Great fit if you’re OB/GYN trained and want flexible hours, multidisciplinary teamwork, and a chance to shape a unique service.
In Home Caregiver
Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
Location: Seattle, WA
Type: Part-time
Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
Provide one-on-one support with daily living, meds reminders, meals, and companionship. Flexible scheduling, weekly pay, bonuses, and a supportive environment make this a solid option if you have caregiving experience and a big heart.
Senior Medical Science Liaison – Rare Epilepsies
Employer: Lundbeck
Location: Field-based – includes Pacific Northwest (Seattle area)
Type: Full-time, remote/field
Pay Range: $190,000 – $220,000/year + ~20% bonus + LTI
High-impact MSL role focused on rare epilepsies, working with KOLs and centers of excellence. Ideal if you have an advanced degree, field medical experience, and want a strategic, travel-heavy role with strong benefits.
Locum MD/DO – Neurosurgery
Employer: 77 Consultants
Location: Seattle, WA
Type: Contract (Locum Tenens)
Pay: Not listed (travel & expenses paid)
24-hour call neurosurgery locums covering stroke call and interventional services, including craniotomies and stroke interventions. Great for board-certified neurosurgeons seeking flexible, high-impact shifts with travel covered.
Physical Therapy Aide (Part-Time)
Employer: Therapeutic Associates – Madison Park PT
Location: Seattle, WA
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Support PTs and PTAs with patient care, exercises, and clinic flow in a well-established outpatient practice. Flexible schedules and great for students in PT or pre-PT programs looking for hands-on experience.
Home Health Caregiver/CNA – Seattle
Employer: Elite Care Northwest
Location: Seattle, WA (in-person)
Type: Contract, part-time hours
Pay: $25 – $30/hour
Provide ADL support, vitals, transfers, and memory care in clients’ homes with 4+ hour shifts and a flexible schedule. Good fit if you have CNA or strong home-care experience and want steady, higher hourly pay.
Licensed Massage Therapist
Employer: West Seattle Health Club
Location: Seattle, WA 98126
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $49 – $96 per massage service hour + tips (commission-based)
Join a neighborhood health club with built-in clientele and a clean, fully equipped massage space. Great if you want predictable shifts, a free club membership, and room to grow your own book of clients.
Nurse Practitioner / PA / RN – Injectables & Aesthetic Devices (IC)
Employer: NuMe Aesthetics – Northgate
Location: Seattle, WA (Northgate)
Type: Contract – Independent Contractor
Pay: From $100,000/year (per-treatment structure)
Independent contractor role for experienced injectors doing neuromodulators, fillers, biostimulators, and device treatments. Perfect if you want to build your own panel in a luxury setting with flexible hours and strong earning potential.
Registered Dental Assistant (RDA)
Employer: DT Seattle Dentist
Location: Downtown Seattle, WA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $26 – $36/hour
Work in a private, relationship-focused dental practice with modern tech and a close-knit team. Includes health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and professional development support—great if you want stability and a respectful work culture.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these tend to open up again or lead to similar opportunities.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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