🏥 Seattle Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible & High-Pay Roles

Seattle’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — from home care to high-end aesthetics and rare disease, there’s something for almost every license and experience level.

Below are several standout roles hiring in and around Seattle right now.

Employer: MatchNP, LLC

Location: Seattle, WA (Washington-based clinicians)

Type: Contract

Pay: Up to $3,000/month stipend

Teach NP students while you keep doing your regular job. You precept 1–2 students at a time in your existing clinic; MatchNP handles paperwork, screening, and support so you get extra income and educator experience with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Washington Center for Bleeding Disorders (WACBD)

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time (up to 20 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $65,000 – $150,000/year

Help build a specialized gynecology program for patients with inherited and acquired bleeding disorders. Great fit if you’re OB/GYN trained and want flexible hours, multidisciplinary teamwork, and a chance to shape a unique service.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Provide one-on-one support with daily living, meds reminders, meals, and companionship. Flexible scheduling, weekly pay, bonuses, and a supportive environment make this a solid option if you have caregiving experience and a big heart.

Employer: Lundbeck

Location: Field-based – includes Pacific Northwest (Seattle area)

Type: Full-time, remote/field

Pay Range: $190,000 – $220,000/year + ~20% bonus + LTI

High-impact MSL role focused on rare epilepsies, working with KOLs and centers of excellence. Ideal if you have an advanced degree, field medical experience, and want a strategic, travel-heavy role with strong benefits.

Employer: 77 Consultants

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Contract (Locum Tenens)

Pay: Not listed (travel & expenses paid)

24-hour call neurosurgery locums covering stroke call and interventional services, including craniotomies and stroke interventions. Great for board-certified neurosurgeons seeking flexible, high-impact shifts with travel covered.

Employer: Therapeutic Associates – Madison Park PT

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support PTs and PTAs with patient care, exercises, and clinic flow in a well-established outpatient practice. Flexible schedules and great for students in PT or pre-PT programs looking for hands-on experience.

Employer: Elite Care Northwest

Location: Seattle, WA (in-person)

Type: Contract, part-time hours

Pay: $25 – $30/hour

Provide ADL support, vitals, transfers, and memory care in clients’ homes with 4+ hour shifts and a flexible schedule. Good fit if you have CNA or strong home-care experience and want steady, higher hourly pay.

Employer: West Seattle Health Club

Location: Seattle, WA 98126

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $49 – $96 per massage service hour + tips (commission-based)

Join a neighborhood health club with built-in clientele and a clean, fully equipped massage space. Great if you want predictable shifts, a free club membership, and room to grow your own book of clients.

Employer: NuMe Aesthetics – Northgate

Location: Seattle, WA (Northgate)

Type: Contract – Independent Contractor

Pay: From $100,000/year (per-treatment structure)

Independent contractor role for experienced injectors doing neuromodulators, fillers, biostimulators, and device treatments. Perfect if you want to build your own panel in a luxury setting with flexible hours and strong earning potential.

Employer: DT Seattle Dentist

Location: Downtown Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26 – $36/hour

Work in a private, relationship-focused dental practice with modern tech and a close-knit team. Includes health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and professional development support—great if you want stability and a respectful work culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these tend to open up again or lead to similar opportunities.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.