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Seattle
🍽️ Multiple Seattle Food & Hospitality Jobs From $20–$110K
8 days ago
Seattle’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—lots of places are hiring, from fine dining to casual spots and even sports gigs. If you like working with people and staying active, this is a good moment to jump in.
Front of House Customer Service
- Employer: I Love Sushi on Lake Union
- Location: Seattle, WA (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $21.30 – $28.00 per hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, food provided
Friendly, guest-facing role taking orders, running food, handling payments, and keeping the dining room tidy. Great fit if you like a fast pace and talking with guests.
New and Experienced Referees for Youth and Adult Games
- Employer: Pacific Northwest Football Officials Association
- Location: Greater King County / Seattle, WA (on the road)
- Type: Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $20.00 – $45.00 per hour
No experience needed—they train you to ref flag football, tackle football, soccer, basketball, and more. Super flexible evenings/weekends; work as much or as little as you want.
FOH Assistant Manager
- Employer: Urban Animal
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes medical, PTO, 401k match)
- Perks: 3-day work week, health benefits, discounted vet care, ORCA discount, potential worker-ownership
Lead the front-of-house team at a busy veterinary clinic with a strong community focus. Good for someone with people skills who wants leadership and long-term growth.
Bartender
- Employer: Crawfish Chef
- Location: Seattle, WA 98115 (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $23.00 – $35.00 per hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly in a fast-paced spot. Ideal if you already have bartending or restaurant experience and like busy shifts.
Coordinator, Cafe Operations
- Employer: Bouldering Project
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Likely Full-time (not clearly stated)
- Pay: Not listed
Oversee daily cafe operations, help hire and train staff, order supplies, and keep the space clean and welcoming. Good step up if you have 2+ years in food service or hospitality and want more responsibility.
Wine Director
- Employer: Canlis (Relais & Châteaux)
- Location: Queen Anne, Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $95,000 – $110,000 per year
- Perks: 100% health premium paid, PTO, 401k match, dining discount, clothing allowance, 4-day work week every other week
Lead the award-winning wine program at one of Seattle’s most iconic fine dining restaurants. Mix floor sommelier work, cellar management, vendor relationships, and staff education.
FT AM Server Assistant – The George Restaurant
- Employer: Fairmont Olympic Hotel
- Location: Downtown Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.66 per hour + tips
- Perks: Travel discounts, free base medical, paid meals, 401k with match, training and growth programs
Support servers in a luxury hotel restaurant—setting tables, running food, clearing, and helping guests. Nice entry into high-end hospitality with strong benefits.
Hotel Bell/Door Attendant
- Employer: Hotel 1000
- Location: Seattle, WA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.30 per hour + tips
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401k match, free/discounted meals, hotel discounts, PTO
Welcome guests, help with luggage, open doors, and park cars. Great if you’re active, like talking with travelers, and are comfortable driving different vehicles.
Adult Slow Pitch Softball Umpire
- Employer: Umpires NW
- Location: Greater King County / Seattle, WA (on the road)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour
- Perks: Referral program, flexible schedule
Call games for adult slow pitch softball leagues and make extra money on your own schedule. Training and gear support available; must be 21+ with reliable transportation.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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