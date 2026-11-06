🍽️ Multiple Seattle Food & Hospitality Jobs From $20–$110K

Seattle’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—lots of places are hiring, from fine dining to casual spots and even sports gigs. If you like working with people and staying active, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: I Love Sushi on Lake Union

I Love Sushi on Lake Union Location: Seattle, WA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $21.30 – $28.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, food provided

Friendly, guest-facing role taking orders, running food, handling payments, and keeping the dining room tidy. Great fit if you like a fast pace and talking with guests.

Employer: Pacific Northwest Football Officials Association

Pacific Northwest Football Officials Association Location: Greater King County / Seattle, WA (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Part-time, Contract

Part-time, Contract Pay: $20.00 – $45.00 per hour

No experience needed—they train you to ref flag football, tackle football, soccer, basketball, and more. Super flexible evenings/weekends; work as much or as little as you want.

Employer: Urban Animal

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (includes medical, PTO, 401k match)

Not listed (includes medical, PTO, 401k match) Perks: 3-day work week, health benefits, discounted vet care, ORCA discount, potential worker-ownership

Lead the front-of-house team at a busy veterinary clinic with a strong community focus. Good for someone with people skills who wants leadership and long-term growth.

Employer: Crawfish Chef

Crawfish Chef Location: Seattle, WA 98115 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $23.00 – $35.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly in a fast-paced spot. Ideal if you already have bartending or restaurant experience and like busy shifts.

Employer: Bouldering Project

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Likely Full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely Full-time (not clearly stated) Pay: Not listed

Oversee daily cafe operations, help hire and train staff, order supplies, and keep the space clean and welcoming. Good step up if you have 2+ years in food service or hospitality and want more responsibility.

Employer: Canlis (Relais & Châteaux)

Location: Queen Anne, Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $95,000 – $110,000 per year

Perks: 100% health premium paid, PTO, 401k match, dining discount, clothing allowance, 4-day work week every other week

Lead the award-winning wine program at one of Seattle’s most iconic fine dining restaurants. Mix floor sommelier work, cellar management, vendor relationships, and staff education.

Employer: Fairmont Olympic Hotel

Location: Downtown Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.66 per hour + tips

Perks: Travel discounts, free base medical, paid meals, 401k with match, training and growth programs

Support servers in a luxury hotel restaurant—setting tables, running food, clearing, and helping guests. Nice entry into high-end hospitality with strong benefits.

Employer: Hotel 1000

Location: Seattle, WA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $21.30 per hour + tips

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401k match, free/discounted meals, hotel discounts, PTO

Welcome guests, help with luggage, open doors, and park cars. Great if you’re active, like talking with travelers, and are comfortable driving different vehicles.

Employer: Umpires NW

Umpires NW Location: Greater King County / Seattle, WA (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Contract

Contract Pay: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour

Perks: Referral program, flexible schedule

Call games for adult slow pitch softball leagues and make extra money on your own schedule. Training and gear support available; must be 21+ with reliable transportation.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.