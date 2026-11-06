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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Seattle Right Now
Seattle neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from craft supplies to home fixtures and more.
Large Cutting Mat 3’x2’ (Ballard)
Item: Large cutting mat, about 36" x 24"
Condition: Well-used but still useful for protecting tables and desks
Good for: X-acto knife work, glue, paint, and other messy art or craft projects
Location: Ballard, Seattle, WA (contactless pickup)
Pickup details: Contactless pickup starting Fri Oct 6 and onwards, any day 11 a.m.–8 p.m. (please give a specific time and day when you message the poster)
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Community Fix-It Night in Lake City (Lake City)
Event: Community Fix-It Night – bring broken household items to get help fixing them
What they fix: General household items (see Eventbrite link for full details)
Location: Reuse Commons Lake City, 12558 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Host: Seattle REconomy & NE Fixers program (supported by the Department of Neighborhoods’ Matching Fund)
Extra info & RSVP: Eventbrite link
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Menstrual Pads (Disposable, Gentle) (Ballard Loyal Heights)
Item: Level 4 of 5 cotton-top period pads with wings from ThisIsL / “L. Is for Love”
Type: Disposable pads, cotton top, designed with lower-impact materials and social justice focus
Details: Product info at the maker’s site: https://www.thisisl.com/l-pads-regular/
Location: Ballard – Loyal Heights, Seattle, WA
Pickup: Handoffs by appointment only, no porch; urban intersection meetup. Needs 24 hours advance planning. You may ask for multiple gifts, but please don’t ask for items already promised.
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Stuffed Animals (Wallingford)
Item: Collection of stuffed animals
Condition: All new, never used
Location: Wallingford, Seattle, WA
Notes: Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/NyxkpG8
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Stencils (Wallingford)
Item: Collection of stencils
Details: Various sizes and designs included – good for crafts, painting, or school projects
Location: Wallingford, Seattle, WA
Notes: Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ToFwfde
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Shower Head Set (New) – Pinehurst SW
Item: Shower head set (new)
Includes: Handheld shower head, hose, and square shower head
Condition: Listed as new
Location: Pinehurst SW, Seattle, WA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
White Round Toilet Seat (South Beacon Hill)
Item: White round toilet seat
Features: Soft-close, easy-clean hinges, plastic, all hardware included
Location: South Beacon Hill, Seattle, WA
Pickup: Porch pickup
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/dtfo2ck
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Soap Dish (South Beacon Hill)
Item: Soap dish
Material: Appears to be bamboo
Notes: Was a freebie with a purchase but doesn’t fit the giver’s sink counter
Location: South Beacon Hill, Seattle, WA
Pickup: Porch pickup
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/7hN4Jpc
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in Seattle tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, click through, read the full post, and message the giver as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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