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Seattle

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Seattle Right Now

8 days ago

Seattle neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from craft supplies to home fixtures and more.

Large Cutting Mat 3’x2’ (Ballard)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3StYuo_1GoNMQ6J00

Item: Large cutting mat, about 36" x 24"
Condition: Well-used but still useful for protecting tables and desks
Good for: X-acto knife work, glue, paint, and other messy art or craft projects
Location: Ballard, Seattle, WA (contactless pickup)
Pickup details: Contactless pickup starting Fri Oct 6 and onwards, any day 11 a.m.–8 p.m. (please give a specific time and day when you message the poster)
Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Community Fix-It Night in Lake City (Lake City)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iml7a_1GoNMQ6J00

Event: Community Fix-It Night – bring broken household items to get help fixing them
What they fix: General household items (see Eventbrite link for full details)
Location: Reuse Commons Lake City, 12558 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Host: Seattle REconomy & NE Fixers program (supported by the Department of Neighborhoods’ Matching Fund)
Extra info & RSVP: Eventbrite link
Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Menstrual Pads (Disposable, Gentle) (Ballard Loyal Heights)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeXaZ_1GoNMQ6J00

Item: Level 4 of 5 cotton-top period pads with wings from ThisIsL / “L. Is for Love”
Type: Disposable pads, cotton top, designed with lower-impact materials and social justice focus
Details: Product info at the maker’s site: https://www.thisisl.com/l-pads-regular/
Location: Ballard – Loyal Heights, Seattle, WA
Pickup: Handoffs by appointment only, no porch; urban intersection meetup. Needs 24 hours advance planning. You may ask for multiple gifts, but please don’t ask for items already promised.
Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Stuffed Animals (Wallingford)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GS1DE_1GoNMQ6J00

Item: Collection of stuffed animals
Condition: All new, never used
Location: Wallingford, Seattle, WA
Notes: Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/NyxkpG8
Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Stencils (Wallingford)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPdzV_1GoNMQ6J00

Item: Collection of stencils
Details: Various sizes and designs included – good for crafts, painting, or school projects
Location: Wallingford, Seattle, WA
Notes: Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ToFwfde
Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Shower Head Set (New) – Pinehurst SW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrPJV_1GoNMQ6J00

Item: Shower head set (new)
Includes: Handheld shower head, hose, and square shower head
Condition: Listed as new
Location: Pinehurst SW, Seattle, WA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

White Round Toilet Seat (South Beacon Hill)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ff6AP_1GoNMQ6J00

Item: White round toilet seat
Features: Soft-close, easy-clean hinges, plastic, all hardware included
Location: South Beacon Hill, Seattle, WA
Pickup: Porch pickup
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/dtfo2ck
Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Soap Dish (South Beacon Hill)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kx4NA_1GoNMQ6J00

Item: Soap dish
Material: Appears to be bamboo
Notes: Was a freebie with a purchase but doesn’t fit the giver’s sink counter
Location: South Beacon Hill, Seattle, WA
Pickup: Porch pickup
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/7hN4Jpc
Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Seattle tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, click through, read the full post, and message the giver as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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