🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Seattle Right Now

Seattle neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from craft supplies to home fixtures and more.

Item: Large cutting mat, about 36" x 24"

Condition: Well-used but still useful for protecting tables and desks

Good for: X-acto knife work, glue, paint, and other messy art or craft projects

Location: Ballard, Seattle, WA (contactless pickup)

Pickup details: Contactless pickup starting Fri Oct 6 and onwards, any day 11 a.m.–8 p.m. (please give a specific time and day when you message the poster)

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Event: Community Fix-It Night – bring broken household items to get help fixing them

What they fix: General household items (see Eventbrite link for full details)

Location: Reuse Commons Lake City, 12558 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125

Host: Seattle REconomy & NE Fixers program (supported by the Department of Neighborhoods’ Matching Fund)

Extra info & RSVP: Eventbrite link

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Level 4 of 5 cotton-top period pads with wings from ThisIsL / “L. Is for Love”

Type: Disposable pads, cotton top, designed with lower-impact materials and social justice focus

Details: Product info at the maker’s site: https://www.thisisl.com/l-pads-regular/

Location: Ballard – Loyal Heights, Seattle, WA

Pickup: Handoffs by appointment only, no porch; urban intersection meetup. Needs 24 hours advance planning. You may ask for multiple gifts, but please don’t ask for items already promised.

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Collection of stuffed animals

Condition: All new, never used

Location: Wallingford, Seattle, WA

Notes: Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/NyxkpG8

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Collection of stencils

Details: Various sizes and designs included – good for crafts, painting, or school projects

Location: Wallingford, Seattle, WA

Notes: Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ToFwfde

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Shower head set (new)

Includes: Handheld shower head, hose, and square shower head

Condition: Listed as new

Location: Pinehurst SW, Seattle, WA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: White round toilet seat

Features: Soft-close, easy-clean hinges, plastic, all hardware included

Location: South Beacon Hill, Seattle, WA

Pickup: Porch pickup

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/dtfo2ck

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Soap dish

Material: Appears to be bamboo

Notes: Was a freebie with a purchase but doesn’t fit the giver’s sink counter

Location: South Beacon Hill, Seattle, WA

Pickup: Porch pickup

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/7hN4Jpc

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Seattle tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, click through, read the full post, and message the giver as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.