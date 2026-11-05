💰 Seattle Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings

Seattle’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from nonprofits to big-name brands. Here are a few strong picks if you like numbers and clear career paths.

Employer: Holland America Line

Holland America Line Location: Seattle, WA (hybrid, 4 days/week in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $82,500/year

Work on cruise pricing and inventory to help maximize revenue and occupancy. Good fit if you enjoy data, advanced Excel, and cross-team work, plus you get cruise and travel perks, health benefits, 401(k), and professional development support.

Employer: Seattle Credit Union

Location: Seattle, WA (hybrid, Greater Seattle area)

(hybrid, Greater Seattle area) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $97,865 – $146,890/year

Lead day-to-day accounting operations, reporting, and controls while managing and developing an accounting team. Ideal if you know GAAP, like improving systems and processes, and want strong benefits, generous PTO, and 401(k) match in a mission-driven credit union.

Employer: King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA)

Location: Seattle, WA (in office 3 days/week, telework eligible)

(in office 3 days/week, telework eligible) Type: Full-time, Non-exempt, Union (Protec17)

Salary: $43.44 – $55.27/hour

Own the accounts payable process for a public agency focused on homelessness services—handling invoices, payment batches, reconciliations, and audit support. Great for someone with 3+ years AP/accounting experience who wants stable public-sector benefits and work with a social impact mission.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.