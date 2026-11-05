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⚖️ Seattle Legal Jobs: Multiple Attorney Roles With $100K+ Potential
Seattle’s legal scene is busy right now, with options both inside and outside traditional firms. Here are several roles where your bar card can open new doors.
Of Counsel Attorney – Civil Litigation Defense
- Employer: The Marshall Defense Firm, P.S.
- Location: Seattle, WA (hybrid)
- Type: Part-time / contract (about 15 hours per week)
- Pay: $175–$225 per hour
Work closely with a highly respected litigator on civil defense cases for clients accused of sex offenses and child abuse. Ideal if you have 3+ years of civil litigation experience, strong writing skills, and want meaningful, specialized work with flexibility.
Associate Attorney (Insurance Coverage)
- Employer: Tyson & Mendes
- Location: Seattle, WA (remote / hybrid / onsite options)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$145,000 base, plus potential bonuses
- Benefits: Health/vision/dental/life, 401(k) with match, student loan or 529 support, paid parental leave, CLEs, flexible vacation, tech stipend
Join a growing civil defense team handling a mix of insurance coverage, bad faith, UIM, and complex tort litigation. Best fit for attorneys with 3–5 years of WA litigation and insurance defense experience who want variety, mentorship, and a clear path to grow.
Licensed Attorney – Real Estate Opportunity
- Employer: Attorney Backed Agents®
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Flexible / build-your-own practice alongside current job
- Estimated Earnings: $50,000–$250,000+ annually (performance-based)
Use your law license and negotiation skills to build a real estate income stream without leaving your current practice. Great for attorneys with an entrepreneurial mindset who are open to getting (or already have) a real estate license and want to grow a client network and long-term side business.
If any of these speak to you, save the links, polish your resume, and send out at least one application this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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