🚌 Seattle Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings & $80K+ Potential

Seattle’s transport scene is busy and hiring. If you like being on the move and working with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Uff Da Logistics

Uff Da Logistics Location: Seattle, WA (Ballard & Everett routes, Greater Seattle area)

(Ballard & Everett routes, Greater Seattle area) Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Pay: $22.00 – $40.00/hour ( full-time drivers can make about **$80,000/year with tips, per listing**)

( with tips, per listing**) Highlights: Day shifts (about 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.), hourly pay plus tips, flexible schedule, paid sick time, PTO, and paid training. No experience needed, but you must be able to lift 100 lbs, have a clean driving record, and show up on time.

Employer: Chevrolet Buick GMC of Bellevue / Cadillac of Bellevue

Location: Seattle, WA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $24.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) , health, dental, vision , paid time off , paid training

, , , Highlights: Drive pickup trucks and vans to deliver auto parts, help in the warehouse, and work with a team. Good fit if you have delivery or warehouse experience, can lift up to 65 lbs, and like a steady, daytime driving job with solid benefits.

Employer: Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)

Location: Seattle, WA (airport environment)

(airport environment) Type: Not listed (airport shift work, in-person)

Not listed (airport shift work, in-person) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Access to DailyPay (early pay) , medical options for full & part-time , 401(k) , travel discounts , pet insurance , discount shopping , wellness programs , and internal mobility for career growth

Access to , , , , , , , and for career growth Highlights: Front-line airport role helping with documents, freight, and customer service for flights. You’ll be on your feet, around aircraft noise, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working irregular hours, holidays, and weekends—great if you want airline experience and like a fast-paced setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.