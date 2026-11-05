🔬 Seattle Science & Research Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings

Seattle’s science scene is buzzing right now—biotech, clinical research, and federal health studies are all hiring. If you’ve got lab, data, or clinical research skills, this is a strong moment to make a move.

Employer: GenScript

GenScript Location: Seattle, WA (on-site, small R&D team)

(on-site, small R&D team) Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 total compensation

Type: Full-time

Lead molecular biology and synthetic biology R&D focused on gene synthesis and DNA libraries using high-throughput platforms. Great fit if you like building workflows from scratch, mentoring junior staff, and owning projects from concept through tech transfer and commercialization, with strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: US Department of Veterans Affairs – Seattle ERIC (CSP)

Location: VA Puget Sound, Seattle, WA (in person, not remote)

(in person, not remote) Salary: $69,000 – $83,000 per year (GS-09/11)

Type: Full-time, federal GS position

Coordinate and manage a VA-wide epidemiologic data and biospecimen resource that supports open science for Veteran health research. Ideal if you have several years of human subjects research experience, enjoy data/repository work, and want strong federal benefits while doing mission-driven science.

Employer: Intuitive (Intuitive Surgical)

Location: Seattle, WA (listed as not remote; workplace type shows remote with some onsite as requested)

(listed as not remote; workplace type shows remote with some onsite as requested) Salary: Base range Region 1: $124,900 – $179,700; Region 2: $106,200 – $152,700

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Own clinical data and imaging for interventional pulmonology studies tied to robotic-assisted surgery (da Vinci, Ion). You’ll manage EDC and DICOM/CT imaging data, vendors, and cross-functional meetings—great for someone with 3–5+ years of clinical data management and strong COPD/lung device experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills in research, data, and clinical science are in high demand here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.