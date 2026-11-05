🚚 Seattle Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs With Multiple Openings

Seattle’s logistics scene is busy right now, from luxury home delivery to high‑growth tech. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping goods, data, and teams moving smoothly.

Employer: RH

RH Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Lead a team handling warehouse and home delivery for a luxury home furnishings brand. You’ll coach staff, plan daily inbound/outbound work, manage inventory control, and keep the warehouse safe, clean, and organized.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Seattle, WA

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $25.70 – $30.95 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role picking, packing, and labeling orders with RF scanners and pallet jacks. Good fit if you like active work, can lift heavier items, and want solid hourly pay plus 401(k) and dental insurance.

Employer: Zimmer Biomet

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Join a global medical tech company tracking and reconciling high‑value medical inventory. You’ll dig into variances, support recalls, run reports, and sometimes drive between sites—great if you’re detail‑oriented and comfortable with Excel and data.

Employer: nSCALE

Location: Seattle, WA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Senior, full-time

Lead indirect procurement for a fast‑growing AI cloud company. You’ll own sourcing and negotiations for IT, software, services, marketing, HR, travel, and facilities, building processes that control spend while supporting rapid growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.