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🚚 Seattle Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs With Multiple Openings
Seattle’s logistics scene is busy right now, from luxury home delivery to high‑growth tech. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping goods, data, and teams moving smoothly.
Home Delivery Lead
- Employer: RH
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time
Lead a team handling warehouse and home delivery for a luxury home furnishings brand. You’ll coach staff, plan daily inbound/outbound work, manage inventory control, and keep the warehouse safe, clean, and organized.
Order Fulfillment Associate
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $25.70 – $30.95 per hour
Hands-on warehouse role picking, packing, and labeling orders with RF scanners and pallet jacks. Good fit if you like active work, can lift heavier items, and want solid hourly pay plus 401(k) and dental insurance.
Inventory Control Coordinator
- Employer: Zimmer Biomet
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time
Join a global medical tech company tracking and reconciling high‑value medical inventory. You’ll dig into variances, support recalls, run reports, and sometimes drive between sites—great if you’re detail‑oriented and comfortable with Excel and data.
Senior Manager, Indirect Procurement
- Employer: nSCALE
- Location: Seattle, WA (hybrid)
- Type: Senior, full-time
Lead indirect procurement for a fast‑growing AI cloud company. You’ll own sourcing and negotiations for IT, software, services, marketing, HR, travel, and facilities, building processes that control spend while supporting rapid growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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