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📣 Seattle Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles
Seattle’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now — from tech and AI to fitness, food, and community work. Here are several standout roles hiring around the city.
Local Advertising Sales Manager
Employer: NewsBreak
Location: Seattle, WA (local advertiser focus)
Type: Full-time, senior, quota-carrying
Salary: Not listed
Hybrid biz dev + account management role building NewsBreak’s local advertising business with regional, multi-location, and franchise clients. Ideal if you know digital ads and local performance marketing and want to own a vertical, revenue goal, and playbook from end to end.
Business Development Specialist (MEPTA)
Employer: Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
Location: Seattle, WA (also LA, NYC, DC)
Type: Full-time, hybrid
Salary (WA): $73,000–$86,000/year
Support practice groups at a top AmLaw 100 firm with pitches, proposals, events, research, and marketing content. Good fit if you’re organized, love writing and coordination, and want law-firm experience plus strong benefits.
Senior Director Sales Large Enterprise
Employer: Lumen
Location: Seattle, WA
Type: Full-time, senior leadership
Salary (WA): $171,639–$228,852/year + incentives
Lead a high-performing enterprise sales team selling AI-ready connectivity and network solutions. You’ll own strategic account planning, revenue growth, and team culture — ideal for seasoned telecom/tech sales leaders.
Enterprise Account Executive (West)
Employer: Writer
Location: Seattle, WA (Western region)
Type: Full-time
Compensation Range: $280,000–$300,000 (total comp)
Own full-cycle enterprise SaaS sales for an AI platform used by major global brands. Great for high-performing AEs who like complex, value-based selling and want to work closely with product and CS on large, strategic deals.
Outside Sales Representative
Employer: Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Location: Seattle, WA
Type: Full-time, field sales
Estimated 1st-Year Total Comp: $120,000–$130,000 (base + uncapped commission)
Territory B2B sales role selling hydrovac services into construction, utilities, and industrial clients. Comes with company vehicle, strong benefits, and big upside if you like hunting, relationship-building, and being in the field.
Membership Sales Team
Employer: LA Fitness
Location: Seattle, WA
Type: Full-time, in-gym
Pay: From $44,304/year
Entry-level sales and marketing role inside the gym — no experience needed. You’ll sell memberships and training, make calls, generate leads, and can fast-track into management if you want a fitness-industry career.
Industrial Outside Sales – Lighting & Controls
Employer: Sea-Tac Lighting & Controls
Location: Seattle, WA
Type: Full-time, field sales
Pay: $75,000–$100,000/year (base + bonus)
Grow industrial and contractor accounts across Western Washington selling energy-efficient lighting and controls. Perfect if you know electrical/construction sales and like project-based work with car allowance and solid benefits.
Regional Account Manager (Field Sales – Restaurants)
Employer: HUYABIO International (OLOSO machines)
Location: Seattle, WA
Type: Full-time, in-person field sales
Pay: $96,000–$120,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)
Sell smart beverage machines on monthly leases to restaurants (hot pot, BBQ, fast casual, etc.). Great for reps with restaurant/foodservice sales experience who like demos, territory ownership, and stock options.
Associate Director / Client Partner
Employer: LatentView Analytics
Location: Seattle, WA
Type: Full-time, permanent
Base Pay: $172,000–$200,000/year (plus incentives)
Senior B2B sales/consulting role selling analytics and AI services (multi-million, multi-year deals), with a focus on accounts like Microsoft. Ideal if you have 10+ years in IT/consulting sales and want to own large pursuits.
Regional Sales Representative
Employer: FunMaps
Location: Seattle, WA (on the road)
Type: Independent contractor
Pay: $1,000–$2,000/week (commission-based)
Sell LGBTQ+ travel advertising to local hotels, bars, restaurants, and attractions. Flexible schedule, paid training, and commission on print and digital sales — great if you’re plugged into local LGBTQ+ and nightlife scenes.
Field Marketing Manager, North America – Nationals & Distributors
Employer: WatchGuard Technologies
Location: Seattle, WA (onsite 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $105,000–$120,000/year + bonus + benefits
Own marketing plans with key distributors and national partners in cybersecurity. You’ll run joint campaigns, events, MDF budgets, and partner enablement — ideal for experienced B2B/channel marketers.
Bilingual Communication and Outreach Support Specialist
Employer: Villa Comunitaria
Location: Seattle, WA 98108 (hybrid)
Type: Part-time (potential to go full-time)
Pay: $26–$30/hour
Community-facing comms role creating bilingual (Spanish/English) content, social media, newsletters, and outreach for a nonprofit serving immigrant families. Great if you love digital storytelling and community work.
Personal Banker
Employer: KeyBank
Location: 1536 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Type: Full-time, branch-based
Pay: $20.67–$31.25/hour + incentives
Client-facing banking role focused on sales, financial wellness conversations, and opening accounts. Good fit if you like relationship-building, hitting goals, and a clear career path in financial services.
Client Success Lead
Employer: Fooda
Location: Seattle, WA (30% local travel + weekly office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year + stock options
Oversee client relationships and on-site teams for rotating restaurant popups at workplaces. Great mix of account management, light ops, and food — ideal if you enjoy being on-site with clients and managing people.
Growth Marketing Manager, Lifecycle
Employer: Lyft
Location: Seattle, WA (hybrid: 3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Base Pay (Seattle): $117,760–$147,200/year (plus equity/bonus)
Own lifecycle strategy and experimentation for Lyft riders or drivers across email, push, SMS, and in-app. Best for data-heavy growth marketers with strong SQL who like testing, personalization, and cross-functional work.
Public Community Engagement & Partnership Manager
Employer: University of Washington – Taskar Center
Location: Seattle, WA
Type: Full-time, regular
Pay Range: $63,816–$77,484/year
Build and manage partnerships and events around transportation data equity and accessibility. Ideal if you care about disability advocacy, mobility, and community engagement within a university setting.
Volkswagen Salesperson
Employer: University Volkswagen Audi Seattle
Location: Seattle, WA
Type: Full-time, commission sales
Typical Annual Comp: $91,000–$173,000+ (performance-based)
Sell new Volkswagen vehicles at a long-standing, family-owned dealership. Training provided; strong fit if you’re people-oriented, motivated by commission, and excited about EVs and tech-forward cars.
Client Executive III (RapidScale) – West
Employer: Spectrum / RapidScale
Location: Seattle, WA (Western territory)
Type: Full-time, enterprise hunter role
Base Pay: $116,700–$297,700/year
Commission Target: From $129,100
High-impact enterprise cloud sales role focused on net-new managed and hybrid cloud deals. Great for senior hunters with strong cloud/MSP background and comfort selling to C-level across complex accounts.
Community Connector – Seattle
Employer: Tractor Beverages, Inc.
Location: Seattle, WA 98101 (hybrid, local field work)
Type: Contract (Jan–Sept)
Pay: $3,500–$4,500/month + activation budget
Short-term contract role building local partnerships and events around organic beverages and soil health. Perfect if you’re deeply plugged into Seattle’s food, culture, and community scenes and love grassroots marketing.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh — Seattle roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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