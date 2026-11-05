📣 Seattle Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles

Seattle’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now — from tech and AI to fitness, food, and community work. Here are several standout roles hiring around the city.

Employer: NewsBreak

Location: Seattle, WA (local advertiser focus)

Type: Full-time, senior, quota-carrying

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid biz dev + account management role building NewsBreak’s local advertising business with regional, multi-location, and franchise clients. Ideal if you know digital ads and local performance marketing and want to own a vertical, revenue goal, and playbook from end to end.

Employer: Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Location: Seattle, WA (also LA, NYC, DC)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary (WA): $73,000–$86,000/year

Support practice groups at a top AmLaw 100 firm with pitches, proposals, events, research, and marketing content. Good fit if you’re organized, love writing and coordination, and want law-firm experience plus strong benefits.

Employer: Lumen

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary (WA): $171,639–$228,852/year + incentives

Lead a high-performing enterprise sales team selling AI-ready connectivity and network solutions. You’ll own strategic account planning, revenue growth, and team culture — ideal for seasoned telecom/tech sales leaders.

Employer: Writer

Location: Seattle, WA (Western region)

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $280,000–$300,000 (total comp)

Own full-cycle enterprise SaaS sales for an AI platform used by major global brands. Great for high-performing AEs who like complex, value-based selling and want to work closely with product and CS on large, strategic deals.

Employer: Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time, field sales

Estimated 1st-Year Total Comp: $120,000–$130,000 (base + uncapped commission)

Territory B2B sales role selling hydrovac services into construction, utilities, and industrial clients. Comes with company vehicle, strong benefits, and big upside if you like hunting, relationship-building, and being in the field.

Employer: LA Fitness

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time, in-gym

Pay: From $44,304/year

Entry-level sales and marketing role inside the gym — no experience needed. You’ll sell memberships and training, make calls, generate leads, and can fast-track into management if you want a fitness-industry career.

Employer: Sea-Tac Lighting & Controls

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time, field sales

Pay: $75,000–$100,000/year (base + bonus)

Grow industrial and contractor accounts across Western Washington selling energy-efficient lighting and controls. Perfect if you know electrical/construction sales and like project-based work with car allowance and solid benefits.

Employer: HUYABIO International (OLOSO machines)

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time, in-person field sales

Pay: $96,000–$120,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)

Sell smart beverage machines on monthly leases to restaurants (hot pot, BBQ, fast casual, etc.). Great for reps with restaurant/foodservice sales experience who like demos, territory ownership, and stock options.

Employer: LatentView Analytics

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Base Pay: $172,000–$200,000/year (plus incentives)

Senior B2B sales/consulting role selling analytics and AI services (multi-million, multi-year deals), with a focus on accounts like Microsoft. Ideal if you have 10+ years in IT/consulting sales and want to own large pursuits.

Employer: FunMaps

Location: Seattle, WA (on the road)

Type: Independent contractor

Pay: $1,000–$2,000/week (commission-based)

Sell LGBTQ+ travel advertising to local hotels, bars, restaurants, and attractions. Flexible schedule, paid training, and commission on print and digital sales — great if you’re plugged into local LGBTQ+ and nightlife scenes.

Employer: WatchGuard Technologies

Location: Seattle, WA (onsite 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000–$120,000/year + bonus + benefits

Own marketing plans with key distributors and national partners in cybersecurity. You’ll run joint campaigns, events, MDF budgets, and partner enablement — ideal for experienced B2B/channel marketers.

Employer: Villa Comunitaria

Location: Seattle, WA 98108 (hybrid)

Type: Part-time (potential to go full-time)

Pay: $26–$30/hour

Community-facing comms role creating bilingual (Spanish/English) content, social media, newsletters, and outreach for a nonprofit serving immigrant families. Great if you love digital storytelling and community work.

Employer: KeyBank

Location: 1536 NW Market St, Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time, branch-based

Pay: $20.67–$31.25/hour + incentives

Client-facing banking role focused on sales, financial wellness conversations, and opening accounts. Good fit if you like relationship-building, hitting goals, and a clear career path in financial services.

Employer: Fooda

Location: Seattle, WA (30% local travel + weekly office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year + stock options

Oversee client relationships and on-site teams for rotating restaurant popups at workplaces. Great mix of account management, light ops, and food — ideal if you enjoy being on-site with clients and managing people.

Employer: Lyft

Location: Seattle, WA (hybrid: 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Base Pay (Seattle): $117,760–$147,200/year (plus equity/bonus)

Own lifecycle strategy and experimentation for Lyft riders or drivers across email, push, SMS, and in-app. Best for data-heavy growth marketers with strong SQL who like testing, personalization, and cross-functional work.

Employer: University of Washington – Taskar Center

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time, regular

Pay Range: $63,816–$77,484/year

Build and manage partnerships and events around transportation data equity and accessibility. Ideal if you care about disability advocacy, mobility, and community engagement within a university setting.

Employer: University Volkswagen Audi Seattle

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time, commission sales

Typical Annual Comp: $91,000–$173,000+ (performance-based)

Sell new Volkswagen vehicles at a long-standing, family-owned dealership. Training provided; strong fit if you’re people-oriented, motivated by commission, and excited about EVs and tech-forward cars.

Employer: Spectrum / RapidScale

Location: Seattle, WA (Western territory)

Type: Full-time, enterprise hunter role

Base Pay: $116,700–$297,700/year

Commission Target: From $129,100

High-impact enterprise cloud sales role focused on net-new managed and hybrid cloud deals. Great for senior hunters with strong cloud/MSP background and comfort selling to C-level across complex accounts.

Employer: Tractor Beverages, Inc.

Location: Seattle, WA 98101 (hybrid, local field work)

Type: Contract (Jan–Sept)

Pay: $3,500–$4,500/month + activation budget

Short-term contract role building local partnerships and events around organic beverages and soil health. Perfect if you’re deeply plugged into Seattle’s food, culture, and community scenes and love grassroots marketing.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh — Seattle roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.