🚔 Seattle Security Jobs: Multiple Patrol & Access Control Roles

Seattle’s security scene is busy right now, with steady openings for folks who like being out on patrol and keeping buildings and people safe. If you’re reliable, calm under pressure, and okay with set shifts, these Allied Universal roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full Time

Pay: $23.72/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Overnight patrol at retail/mall sites, driving between areas and keeping a visible presence to deter problems. You’ll need a TWIC card and a valid driver’s license, plus be ready for regular patrols, incident response, and detailed reports.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part Time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Tue, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Unarmed patrol and access control at a commercial real estate site—great if you like a mix of front-desk style interaction and walking rounds. Good fit if you have customer service experience and are interested in learning badge/access systems.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part Time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Schedule: Sat–Sun, 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Weekend, 12-hour day shifts doing unarmed patrols at a commercial property—inside, outside, and around the perimeter. Solid option if you want to keep weekdays free while still getting steady hours and experience in reports and incident response.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.