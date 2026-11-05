🧑‍💼 Seattle HR Jobs with Multiple $90K–$190K+ Opportunities

Seattle’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like data, benefits strategy, and hands-on employee support. Here are several strong roles with clear pay info and solid growth paths.

Employer: Brex

Location: Seattle, WA (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Salary: $126,550 – $158,200 base, plus potential equity/other comp

Type: Full-time

Lead recruiting for Product, Brand, and Design Leadership roles at a fast-growing fintech. You’ll own full-cycle hiring, build diverse pipelines, and represent Brex at design events while working closely with top design leaders.

Employer: WTW

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: $85,000 – $110,000 + annual bonus eligibility

Type: Full-time

Client-facing role where you manage voluntary benefits strategy end-to-end—claims, renewals, RFPs, and carrier relationships. Good fit if you have 5+ years in voluntary benefits and want to grow into senior relationship or leadership roles.

Employer: Crusoe

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: $160,000 – $195,000 + bonus + equity (RSUs)

Type: Full-time

High-impact people science role at an AI infrastructure company, perfect for someone with a Master’s/PhD in I/O or behavioral science. You’ll design rigorous research on hiring, retention, manager effectiveness, and employee experience across tech, manufacturing, and field teams.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000 + discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

Consulting-focused role advising clients on qualified retirement plans, M&A, compliance, and plan design. Great for someone with 3–5 years of technical retirement plan experience who likes complex testing, tax research, and client-facing project work.

Employer: Securitas

Location: SeaTac, WA (100% in-office)

Salary: $92,200/year

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm

Hands-on HR generalist/ER role covering investigations, union grievances, FMLA/ADA, benefits, and workers’ comp. Comes with weekly pay, full benefits, PTO, and is ideal if you have strong employee relations experience and want to be on-site with the operation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Seattle HR teams are hiring for people who can show clear impact.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.