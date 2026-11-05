🚧 Seattle Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs With Multiple Openings

Seattle’s trades scene is busy right now, from shipyards on the water to custom work in local auto shops. If you like hands-on work and solid pay, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vigor Shipyards

Vigor Shipyards Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $41.75/hour

Lead a small crew of marine electricians on new ship construction and repair at a major federally contracted shipyard. You’ll supervise daily work, read blueprints and schematics, and handle ship electrical systems, with union benefits that may include medical, dental, 401(k), pension, PTO, and paid holidays. US Persons status and pre-employment drug/alcohol testing are required.

Employer: Car Toys

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000 – $150,000 per year

Apply high-quality tint to all kinds of vehicles, from prep and cutting film to clean, bubble-free installs. This role suits someone with tinting or auto glass experience and offers tools provided, paid training, health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Car Toys

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000 – $160,000 per year

Install car audio systems, amps, subs, backup cameras, remote start, and alarms while doing clean OEM-style wiring. Ideal if you know 12V systems and love car tech; you’ll get performance-based pay, steady work, health/vision/dental, PTO, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.