🤝 Seattle Community & Social Services Roles With Multiple Openings

Seattle’s community and social services scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles helping neighbors with housing, crisis support, and youth programs. If you like people-focused work and being out in the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: DESC

DESC Location: Seattle, WA (central King County coverage)

Seattle, WA (central King County coverage) Type: Full-time, night shift (11:00pm–9:30am)

Pay/Benefits: $1.00/hr night differential , no-premium medical for employee, dental, life, long-term disability, 34 days PTO/year , ORCA subsidy, retirement plan, union (SEIU 1199NW)

, for employee, dental, life, long-term disability, , ORCA subsidy, retirement plan, What you’ll do: Respond in teams of two to adults in mental health or substance use crisis across Seattle, doing on-the-spot assessment, de-escalation, and connection to services to avoid ER and jail when possible. This is a field-based role for a Master’s-level Mental Health Professional who wants to work directly with people experiencing homelessness and complex behavioral health needs.

Employer: Evergreen Treatment Services – REACH Division

Location: Seattle, WA ( Rainier Beach / North Rainier neighborhoods )

Seattle, WA ( ) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, ~8:00am–5:00pm

Salary: $82,500 – $96,500/year (plus possible $1,000 for qualifying bilingual skills and/or $1,000 for advanced credentials)

(plus possible for qualifying bilingual skills and/or for advanced credentials) What you’ll do: Lead place-based outreach with people living unhoused or with unmet behavioral health needs in North Rainier, Beacon Hill, and Mt. Baker. You’ll spend most of your time in the field doing harm-reduction outreach, coordinating care with city and community partners, and helping neighbors navigate services while supporting racial equity and community safety.

Employer: Aegis Living Greenwood

Location: 10000 NW Holman Road, Seattle, WA 98177

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $33.00/hour

What you’ll do: Design and run the activities program for assisted living residents, supervise an activities assistant/driver, and plan family and volunteer events. Great fit if you enjoy working with older adults and have experience in activities, recreation, or similar roles—plus Aegis offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, and clear career paths.

Employer: Seattle Parks and Recreation / Associated Recreation Council

Location: Citywide across Seattle community centers & schools

Citywide across Seattle community centers & schools Type: Part-time, temporary, seasonal (Dec–Mar)

Pay: $22.14 – $28.00/hour , ~ 5–16 hours/week

, ~ What you’ll do: Officiate youth basketball games for ages 8–17 on Friday evenings, Saturdays, and Sundays. Training is provided, so this is a nice side gig if you know the game, like working with kids, and want flexible weekend hours.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Seattle roles in this space tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.