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🔧 Seattle Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Seattle’s building and grounds scene is busy right now—lots of hands-on roles, from entry-level cleaning to six-figure maintenance leadership.
Here are several solid options hiring around Seattle, WA:
Janitor / Facilities Manager / Equipment Tech
Employer: LA Fitness
Location: Seattle, WA (in person)
Type: Part-time (some full-time options noted)
Pay: $21.30/hour
Keep the gym sparkling and safe—clean locker rooms, restrooms, workout areas, and help with basic facility upkeep. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, reliable, and can work evenings/weekends.
Facilities Coordinator
Employer: CBRE
Location: Seattle, WA (on-site corporate campus)
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–4 p.m.
Pay: $25.43–$30.00/hour
Office-based role running the facilities helpdesk, work orders, and safety/transportation programs. Great if you like organizing, problem-solving, and giving “white-glove” customer service in a professional setting.
Mobile Car Detailer
Employer: Final Touch Home Care
Location: Seattle, WA (on the road)
Type: Full-time, independent contractor
Pay: $1,000–$1,500 per week
You drive to customers’ homes and detail their cars; no experience needed and paid training provided. Good for someone with their own vehicle who wants flexible, active work and steady weekly pay.
Maintenance Supervisor – Niwa Apartments
Employer: Thrive Communities
Location: Niwa Apartments, Seattle, WA
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8 a.m.–5 p.m. (after-hours on-call as needed)
Pay: $36–$37/hour
Lead the maintenance team at a Seattle apartment community—unit turns, repairs, safety meetings, vendor management, and preventive maintenance. Comes with strong benefits and lots of paid time off if you have 3+ years of property maintenance experience.
Cleaning Supervisor
Employer: Environment Control of North Seattle
Location: Greater Seattle area (in person, multiple sites)
Type: Full-time or part-time, 4 p.m.–2 a.m., ~25 hrs/week up to full-time
Pay: $22–$24/hour
Supervise commercial cleaning routes—train staff, check quality, and fill in when needed. Good step up if you have a car, like leading a team, and don’t mind late shifts.
Assistant Maintenance Manager (Regional)
Employer: C&W Services
Location: Seattle-based, covering WA & MT delivery stations
Type: Full-time, all shifts possible (travel between sites)
Pay: $94,350–$111,000/year
Multi-site leadership role overseeing maintenance at several delivery stations—safety, KPIs, preventive maintenance, and team development. Best for someone with 3+ years managing maintenance teams and comfortable with lots of driving and warehouse environments.
Sanitation Associate
Employer: Charlie’s Produce
Location: Seattle, WA warehouse
Type: Full-time, swing shift
Pay: $22.50/hour (possible 90-day raise + annual review)
Hands-on warehouse cleaning in coolers and common areas, plus helping receiving as needed. Includes benefits, ESOP, and even 100% prepaid college tuition for employees and eligible dependents.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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