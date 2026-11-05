🔧 Seattle Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Seattle’s building and grounds scene is busy right now—lots of hands-on roles, from entry-level cleaning to six-figure maintenance leadership.

Here are several solid options hiring around Seattle, WA:

Employer: LA Fitness

Location: Seattle, WA (in person)

Type: Part-time (some full-time options noted)

Pay: $21.30/hour

Keep the gym sparkling and safe—clean locker rooms, restrooms, workout areas, and help with basic facility upkeep. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, reliable, and can work evenings/weekends.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Seattle, WA (on-site corporate campus)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–4 p.m.

Pay: $25.43–$30.00/hour

Office-based role running the facilities helpdesk, work orders, and safety/transportation programs. Great if you like organizing, problem-solving, and giving “white-glove” customer service in a professional setting.

Employer: Final Touch Home Care

Location: Seattle, WA (on the road)

Type: Full-time, independent contractor

Pay: $1,000–$1,500 per week

You drive to customers’ homes and detail their cars; no experience needed and paid training provided. Good for someone with their own vehicle who wants flexible, active work and steady weekly pay.

Employer: Thrive Communities

Location: Niwa Apartments, Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8 a.m.–5 p.m. (after-hours on-call as needed)

Pay: $36–$37/hour

Lead the maintenance team at a Seattle apartment community—unit turns, repairs, safety meetings, vendor management, and preventive maintenance. Comes with strong benefits and lots of paid time off if you have 3+ years of property maintenance experience.

Employer: Environment Control of North Seattle

Location: Greater Seattle area (in person, multiple sites)

Type: Full-time or part-time, 4 p.m.–2 a.m., ~25 hrs/week up to full-time

Pay: $22–$24/hour

Supervise commercial cleaning routes—train staff, check quality, and fill in when needed. Good step up if you have a car, like leading a team, and don’t mind late shifts.

Employer: C&W Services

Location: Seattle-based, covering WA & MT delivery stations

Type: Full-time, all shifts possible (travel between sites)

Pay: $94,350–$111,000/year

Multi-site leadership role overseeing maintenance at several delivery stations—safety, KPIs, preventive maintenance, and team development. Best for someone with 3+ years managing maintenance teams and comfortable with lots of driving and warehouse environments.

Employer: Charlie’s Produce

Location: Seattle, WA warehouse

Type: Full-time, swing shift

Pay: $22.50/hour (possible 90-day raise + annual review)

Hands-on warehouse cleaning in coolers and common areas, plus helping receiving as needed. Includes benefits, ESOP, and even 100% prepaid college tuition for employees and eligible dependents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.