🎨 Seattle Arts, Design & Media Jobs with Multiple Openings

Seattle’s creative scene is busy right now—especially at big tech, media, and mission-driven orgs. If you’re in design, editing, or events, there’s a nice mix of high-paying and purpose-led roles open.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Seattle, WA (also New York, NY & Mountain View, CA)

(also New York, NY & Mountain View, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,000 – $230,000 + ~15% bonus + equity + benefits

Lead visual and brand systems for Google’s geospatial products (Maps, Earth, SDKs, AI tools). Ideal if you’re strong in design systems, typography, data viz, and have a polished portfolio.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Seattle, WA (also New York, NY & Mountain View, CA)

(also New York, NY & Mountain View, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,000 – $189,000 + ~15% bonus + equity + benefits

Hybrid design engineer role building developer-facing tools, live code playgrounds, and AI-assisted workflows for Google Maps APIs and SDKs. Great fit if you blend UX, front-end (React/TypeScript), and geospatial/AI curiosity.

Employer: KUOW Public Radio / University of Washington

Location: Seattle, WA (U-District), hybrid

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: $77,000 – $88,000 per year + UW staff benefits

Produce live and virtual events that extend KUOW’s journalism into the community. Mix of event strategy, content development, and on-site production—perfect if you love news, public radio, and audience engagement.

Employer: OpenAI

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: (Not specified; appears to be full-time)

(Not specified; appears to be full-time) Salary: $223,000 – $247,000 + equity + benefits

Lead the editorial vision and hands-on editing for cinematic research films that launch new AI models and capabilities. Best for senior editors with 8+ years’ experience and a strong reel in tech, research, or documentary storytelling.

Employer: Earthjustice

Location: Seattle, WA (hybrid) or other major U.S. cities / remote

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)

Salary (Seattle range): $102,200 – $113,500 per year + benefits

Lead audience-focused editing and manage two writers for the nation’s leading environmental law nonprofit. Great if you love data-informed content strategy, coaching writers, and climate/justice work.

Employer: Rush Translations & Immigrant Services

Rush Translations & Immigrant Services Location: Seattle, WA (USCIS office, Tukwila International Blvd)

Type: Independent contractor (1099), per-assignment

Pay: Up to $50/hour , 2-hour minimum per assignment

, 2-hour minimum per assignment In-person Spanish–English interpreting for immigration interviews. Flexible, mission-driven work supporting immigrant communities; you’ll get prep materials and can choose assignments.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t sit on it—polish your resume/portfolio tonight and send it in while the roles are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.