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Seattle
🎨 Seattle Arts, Design & Media Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Seattle’s creative scene is busy right now—especially at big tech, media, and mission-driven orgs. If you’re in design, editing, or events, there’s a nice mix of high-paying and purpose-led roles open.
Senior Visual Systems Designer, Geo Makers
- Employer: Google
- Location: Seattle, WA (also New York, NY & Mountain View, CA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $159,000 – $230,000 + ~15% bonus + equity + benefits
- Lead visual and brand systems for Google’s geospatial products (Maps, Earth, SDKs, AI tools). Ideal if you’re strong in design systems, typography, data viz, and have a polished portfolio.
UX Designer, Geo Makers
- Employer: Google
- Location: Seattle, WA (also New York, NY & Mountain View, CA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $132,000 – $189,000 + ~15% bonus + equity + benefits
- Hybrid design engineer role building developer-facing tools, live code playgrounds, and AI-assisted workflows for Google Maps APIs and SDKs. Great fit if you blend UX, front-end (React/TypeScript), and geospatial/AI curiosity.
Events Producer
- Employer: KUOW Public Radio / University of Washington
- Location: Seattle, WA (U-District), hybrid
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Salary: $77,000 – $88,000 per year + UW staff benefits
- Produce live and virtual events that extend KUOW’s journalism into the community. Mix of event strategy, content development, and on-site production—perfect if you love news, public radio, and audience engagement.
Editor, Research Team
- Employer: OpenAI
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: (Not specified; appears to be full-time)
- Salary: $223,000 – $247,000 + equity + benefits
- Lead the editorial vision and hands-on editing for cinematic research films that launch new AI models and capabilities. Best for senior editors with 8+ years’ experience and a strong reel in tech, research, or documentary storytelling.
Audience Editor
- Employer: Earthjustice
- Location: Seattle, WA (hybrid) or other major U.S. cities / remote
- Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)
- Salary (Seattle range): $102,200 – $113,500 per year + benefits
- Lead audience-focused editing and manage two writers for the nation’s leading environmental law nonprofit. Great if you love data-informed content strategy, coaching writers, and climate/justice work.
Spanish Interpreters – USCIS Immigration Appointments
- Employer: Rush Translations & Immigrant Services
- Location: Seattle, WA (USCIS office, Tukwila International Blvd)
- Type: Independent contractor (1099), per-assignment
- Pay: Up to $50/hour, 2-hour minimum per assignment
- In-person Spanish–English interpreting for immigration interviews. Flexible, mission-driven work supporting immigrant communities; you’ll get prep materials and can choose assignments.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t sit on it—polish your resume/portfolio tonight and send it in while the roles are still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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