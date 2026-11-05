🏗️ Seattle Architecture & Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Seattle’s build-out isn’t slowing down—engineering and design firms here are busy with everything from data centers to rockets. If you’re in architecture or engineering, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Salas O'Brien

Salas O'Brien Location: Seattle, WA (Hybrid; also Bozeman, MT option)

(Hybrid; also Bozeman, MT option) Salary: $95,000 – $115,000/year + bonus + equity

Type: Full-time

This role focuses on mechanical design for HVAC, BMS controls, fuel storage, and plumbing on complex projects like data centers, telecom, and federal/DoD facilities. You’ll lead designs, mentor junior engineers, travel up to 20%, and use AutoCAD/Revit while enjoying strong benefits and an employee-owned culture.

Employer: Stantec

Location: Seattle, WA (primary; some work also tied to Portland, OR)

(primary; some work also tied to Portland, OR) Salary: $110,400 – $160,100/year (WA range)

(WA range) Type: Full-time

You’ll lead structural design on small and medium building projects and act as discipline lead on larger ones, handling calculations, drawings, specs, and construction admin. Great fit if you have 6+ years’ experience, a PE, and Revit/structural software skills (CSI, RISA, RAM) and want to work on impactful, sustainable buildings.

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Seattle, WA (travel up to 25%)

(travel up to 25%) Salary: $209,650 – $293,509.65/year (WA range)

(WA range) Type: Full-time

High-impact leadership role guiding avionics hardware/software development for the New Glenn heavy-lift launch vehicle. You’ll manage cost, schedule, risk, and technical performance, lead new product introduction, and integrate avionics architectures across systems—ideal for someone with 10+ years in aerospace systems and 15+ years in avionics development.

Employer: EN Engineering / ENTRUST Solutions Group (a Leidos company)

Location: Seattle, WA (Hybrid, local field work ~20%)

(Hybrid, local field work ~20%) Salary: $20.00 – $26.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Great entry-to-mid level role supporting overhead and underground electric distribution projects. You’ll work with CAD, GIS, and utility design tools, visit field sites, help build construction-ready packages, and support grid modernization—perfect if you have technical aptitude, some drafting/CAD or construction background, and want to grow in utility design.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Seattle’s best engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.