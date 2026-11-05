⚠️ Experts urge review of AI now used on all Seattle 911 medical calls

⚠️ AI now used on all Seattle 911 medical calls, experts urge review

Since 2023, the Seattle Fire Department has been using artificial intelligence from Corti on all 911 medical calls. The AI listens to calls and suggests which callers may not need a rapid response and can be sent to a Texas-based nurse line instead of getting aid right away.

A former city chief privacy officer warned back in 2019 that this kind of AI could treat people differently based on race, accent, disability, or language, and recommended equity reviews and public communication. Those equity steps were apparently never completed before the AI was used on live calls.

City officials say human dispatchers still make the final decisions and are trained to be fair. But university researchers and civil rights experts are calling for Seattle to pause the AI prompts on live 911 calls until a full, public equity and safety evaluation is done.

The Mayor’s Office has promised a public update in early 2027 on all city AI uses, and UW Medicine is evaluating the system, though no results or timeline have been shared yet.