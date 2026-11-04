🏭 Seattle Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Seattle’s making things again—from biotech algae to fine watches and warehouse robots. Here are a few solid hands-on roles hiring now in Seattle, WA.

Employer: Lumen Bioscience, Inc.

Lumen Bioscience, Inc. Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Pay: $27/hour + shift differential

Type: Full-time, onsite (morning or swing shift)

Full-time, onsite (morning or swing shift) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role running photobioreactors and helping grow algae for biotech in a clean, food-safe production space. Great benefits (100% paid health for you, 90% for dependents, 4% 401k match, strong PTO) and lots of variety in your day with operations, cleaning, and documentation.

Employer: C&W Services

C&W Services Location: Seattle, WA (automated warehouse environment)

Seattle, WA (automated warehouse environment) Pay: $35.89 – $42.22/hour

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: Lead tech role working on conveyors, controls, and robotics in a modern facility. You’ll troubleshoot PLCs, mentor junior techs, and manage projects, with weekly pay and benefits starting day one.

Employer: Lumen Bioscience, Inc.

Lumen Bioscience, Inc. Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Pay: $65,000 – $70,000/year

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level QA role in a regulated cGMP/cGXP environment, perfect if you’re detail-focused and like documentation and compliance work. Strong benefits (fully paid health, 4% 401k match, stock bonuses, generous PTO) and a clear path into pharmaceutical-quality careers.

Employer: Ben Bridge Jeweler (corporate office)

(corporate office) Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Pay: $21.30 – $24.00/hour

Type: Likely full-time (benefits-eligible at 20+ hrs/week)

Likely full-time (benefits-eligible at 20+ hrs/week) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on, detail-heavy work restoring and refinishing watches for a long-standing, Berkshire Hathaway–owned jeweler. Good fit if you have steady hands, like precision work, and want benefits plus store discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.