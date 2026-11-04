undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Seattle
🏭 Seattle Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
3 days ago
Seattle’s making things again—from biotech algae to fine watches and warehouse robots. Here are a few solid hands-on roles hiring now in Seattle, WA.
Production Technician – Algae Manufacturing
- Employer: Lumen Bioscience, Inc.
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Pay: $27/hour + shift differential
- Type: Full-time, onsite (morning or swing shift)
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role running photobioreactors and helping grow algae for biotech in a clean, food-safe production space. Great benefits (100% paid health for you, 90% for dependents, 4% 401k match, strong PTO) and lots of variety in your day with operations, cleaning, and documentation.
Senior Mechatronics & Robotics Technician
- Employer: C&W Services
- Location: Seattle, WA (automated warehouse environment)
- Pay: $35.89 – $42.22/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead tech role working on conveyors, controls, and robotics in a modern facility. You’ll troubleshoot PLCs, mentor junior techs, and manage projects, with weekly pay and benefits starting day one.
Quality Assurance Associate I – Biotech
- Employer: Lumen Bioscience, Inc.
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Pay: $65,000 – $70,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level QA role in a regulated cGMP/cGXP environment, perfect if you’re detail-focused and like documentation and compliance work. Strong benefits (fully paid health, 4% 401k match, stock bonuses, generous PTO) and a clear path into pharmaceutical-quality careers.
Watch Refinisher
- Employer: Ben Bridge Jeweler (corporate office)
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Pay: $21.30 – $24.00/hour
- Type: Likely full-time (benefits-eligible at 20+ hrs/week)
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on, detail-heavy work restoring and refinishing watches for a long-standing, Berkshire Hathaway–owned jeweler. Good fit if you have steady hands, like precision work, and want benefits plus store discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.