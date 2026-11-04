🔧 Seattle Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Seattle’s building and facilities scene is busy right now. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces running smoothly, there are several solid options around town.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Seattle, WA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Full-time (40 hrs/week) Pay: From $21.30/hr

Commercial cleaning role focused on floors, carpets, and general janitorial work. Good fit if you have some custodial experience, can lift heavier items, and want steady hours.

Employer: Aegis Living

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$40/hr

Lead maintenance and housekeeping at an assisted living community, manage a team, and handle safety programs. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Chief Seattle Club

Location: Seattle, WA (multiple housing sites)

(multiple housing sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.22–$35.52/hr

Senior-level role handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general repairs in supportive housing. Great if you have 5+ years’ maintenance experience and want mission-driven work with strong benefits (medical, ORCA pass, PTO, 401k).

Employer: LA Fitness

Location: Seattle, WA (Ballard)

Type: Full-time and part-time options

Full-time and part-time options Pay: $21.30/hr

Mix of janitorial and light facilities work in a fitness club—cleaning locker rooms, floors, and equipment. Includes paid time off and a free gym membership.

Employer: Sugar Mountain (Beecher’s)

Location: Pike Place Market, Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$30/hr (DOE)

Maintain and repair production equipment in a busy cheese-making facility. Comes with free shift meals, big product discounts, strong health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and holiday pay.

Employer: Make It Wright HVAC

Location: Seattle, WA (Greater Seattle service area)

(Greater Seattle service area) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $58/hr, ~40 hrs/week

Install heat pumps, ACs, and furnaces for a small, owner-operated shop. Ideal if you have Seattle refrigeration and gas piping licenses and want high hourly pay plus health, dental, vision, retirement, and PTO.

Employer: Blanton Turner

Location: Seattle, WA (UW area)

Type: Part-time (~16 hrs/week)

Pay: $32–$35/hr + bonuses

Part-time maintenance for student housing—unit turns, minor plumbing, carpentry, and repairs. Flexible daytime schedule, 401(k) match, phone stipend, free parking, and a fun, non-corporate culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.