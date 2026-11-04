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🔧 Seattle Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Seattle’s building and facilities scene is busy right now. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces running smoothly, there are several solid options around town.
Cleaning Technician
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Seattle, WA (in person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $21.30/hr
Commercial cleaning role focused on floors, carpets, and general janitorial work. Good fit if you have some custodial experience, can lift heavier items, and want steady hours.
Maintenance Director
- Employer: Aegis Living
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $35–$40/hr
Lead maintenance and housekeeping at an assisted living community, manage a team, and handle safety programs. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, and clear growth paths.
Maintenance Technician III – Sacred Medicine House
- Employer: Chief Seattle Club
- Location: Seattle, WA (multiple housing sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29.22–$35.52/hr
Senior-level role handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general repairs in supportive housing. Great if you have 5+ years’ maintenance experience and want mission-driven work with strong benefits (medical, ORCA pass, PTO, 401k).
Janitorial / Facilities / Equipment Tech – Ballard
- Employer: LA Fitness
- Location: Seattle, WA (Ballard)
- Type: Full-time and part-time options
- Pay: $21.30/hr
Mix of janitorial and light facilities work in a fitness club—cleaning locker rooms, floors, and equipment. Includes paid time off and a free gym membership.
Production Maintenance Technician – Beecher’s Handmade Cheese
- Employer: Sugar Mountain (Beecher’s)
- Location: Pike Place Market, Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$30/hr (DOE)
Maintain and repair production equipment in a busy cheese-making facility. Comes with free shift meals, big product discounts, strong health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and holiday pay.
HVAC Installer
- Employer: Make It Wright HVAC
- Location: Seattle, WA (Greater Seattle service area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $58/hr, ~40 hrs/week
Install heat pumps, ACs, and furnaces for a small, owner-operated shop. Ideal if you have Seattle refrigeration and gas piping licenses and want high hourly pay plus health, dental, vision, retirement, and PTO.
Maintenance Technician (Part Time) – Russell Hall
- Employer: Blanton Turner
- Location: Seattle, WA (UW area)
- Type: Part-time (~16 hrs/week)
- Pay: $32–$35/hr + bonuses
Part-time maintenance for student housing—unit turns, minor plumbing, carpentry, and repairs. Flexible daytime schedule, 401(k) match, phone stipend, free parking, and a fun, non-corporate culture.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.