Ncaaf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

LSU’s College Football Playoff hopes are officially dead in the water after a brutal 22-21 loss to the Texas Longhorns, and head coach Lane Kiffin was visibly emotional on the field, reportedly shedding tears. This crushing defeat leaves the Tigers with a 6-4 season record, including a disappointing 3-4 against SEC opponents, completely ending any shot at the playoffs.

The Playoff Dream Dies in a Heartbreaker

The 22-21 loss was an absolute gut punch, a true “death sentence” for LSU’s playoff aspirations this season. Even if they somehow ran the table from here on out, it likely wouldn’t be enough. Kiffin, in his first full season leading the Tigers after an acrimonious exit from Ole Miss last year, clearly felt the weight of the moment. The team’s ongoing pattern of struggling against top-10 teams continued, and the sight of Kiffin “overwhelmed” by the loss after QB Sam Leavitt threw an endzone interception just capped off a truly unpleasant ride. He was brought in to elevate a program like LSU, and failing to secure a playoff spot in his first full year is a tough pill to swallow.

No Sympathy for Kiffin From the Fanbase

Despite the apparent tears, don’t expect any pity parties for Kiffin from the college football faithful. Given his history, particularly how he left Ole Miss last season, and his generally boisterous media personality, fans were quick to pile on. It seems the “karma finding Lane Kiffin this season is something to behold,” according to one happy fan. Another quipped, “I would cry too if I had to coach Levitt.” The jokes continued, with one fan sarcastically claiming, “Arch Manning had Lane Kiffin crying on the sideline.” The sentiment is clear: “It’s not even the slightest bit difficult to feel bad for Kiffin after all of the stunts he’s pulled and people he’s screwed over through the years,” said a fan rejecting any sympathy. For many, it’s simple: “I like watching him lose… Constant Karma.” Kiffin coached Ole Miss to the playoffs last season, but he didn’t even get to finish the season there, leaving mid-season for the LSU job in 2026, a move that only solidified his unpopularity.

This loss means LSU fans, and any Kiffin loyalists out there, are left to wait another year, hoping for an improvement. The season’s high stakes are gone, and all that’s left is to look ahead and pray for a better outcome next time.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.