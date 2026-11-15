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Get ready, Longhorns fans, because Landen Williams-Callis just pulled off something truly incredible. This future Texas star, still months away from his collegiate debut, blasted past 10,000 career rushing yards in Richmond Randle High’s game on Friday. That’s not just a big number; he’s now only the fifth player in Texas history to ever hit that unbelievable milestone.

A Scoring Machine From the Lone Star State

When scouts talk about the 2027 class, Williams-Callis’s name is always in the mix, and for good reason. He’s been an absolute highlight-reel machine, finding the end zone over 100 times in his high school career. Last season alone, he racked up a mind-blowing 61 touchdowns. That kind of production is why he’s ranked so highly by folks like 247Sports, who call him the third-best running back in his class. He’s also the third-best player coming out of the entire Lone Star State, and the 39th player nationally. Seriously, the guy is a beast!

Before he committed to Texas, he had a whole host of other big-name offers rolling in, including Indiana, SMU, Oregon, and Houston. But he chose Austin, and it looks like the Longhorns are getting a certified playmaker.

Future is Bright in Austin

Williams-Callis isn’t just a high school standout; he’s already expected to be a key part of the Longhorns’ future from day one. He’s going to be part of a stacked freshman class that includes fellow four-star recruits Kasi Currie, Cameron Hall, Brock Williams, Jabarrius Garror, and Brian Swanson. That group is coming to Austin with one goal: bring home a national title. And with a National Player of the Year Finalist and an Offensive MVP award from the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game already on his resume, Williams-Callis is bringing some serious hardware with him.

Yeah, he’ll have to battle for playing time, but you don’t hit 10,000 yards and over 100 touchdowns without an incredible drive. Regardless of who’s taking snaps for Texas next year, they’re going to have a potential superstar in Landen Williams-Callis to hand the ball off to. He’s proven he can make history, and he hasn’t even stepped on a college campus yet. Get ready, Longhorn faithful, this kid is coming.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.