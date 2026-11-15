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Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg officially became the second-highest scoring teenager in NBA history on Saturday night, dropping his 1,762nd career point and vaulting past none other than Kobe Bryant on the all-time leaderboard. It’s a massive, historic achievement for the young phenom, but it came in a frustrating 127-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, showing that even individual greatness can’t always solve team woes.

Teenage Scoring Royalty: Flagg Joins LeBron

Think about that for a second: Cooper Flagg, still a teenager, just blew past a legend like Kobe Bryant. We’re talking about a record that only one other player, LeBron James, sits above. LeBron remains the undisputed king of teenage scoring, racking up a ridiculous 2,362 points before his 20th birthday. But Flagg’s 1,762 points puts him in elite, elite company. He hit the milestone Saturday night, pouring in 18 points. The kid went 6-for-19 from the field, but couldn’t get anything to drop from deep, finishing 0-for-6 from downtown. Still, the record is the record, and Flagg’s name is now etched in history right there with two of the game’s all-time greats.

A Record-Setting Night, A Head-Scratching Loss

Here’s the kicker: the Mavericks coughed up that game to a Cavaliers squad that literally rested their entire starting lineup. Yeah, you read that right. Five starters sat out due to travel issues, and the Mavs still couldn’t close it out. That’s a brutal pill to swallow, especially when your young superstar is making history. The Mavs’ shooting from beyond the arc was ice cold all night, hitting a combined 32 percent. You’ve got to hit those shots, especially when the other team is essentially playing their B-team. That loss pushed Dallas to a 7-6 record, dropping them to 10th in the Western Conference standings. It’s a tough look when you’re celebrating an individual record but still can’t secure a win against a shorthanded opponent.

What’s Next for Flagg and the Mavericks?

Flagg’s got some time to put even more distance between himself and Kobe. He doesn’t turn 20 until December 21st, which means he’s got another five weeks and 13 games to add to his already impressive teenage scoring total. Can he keep climbing that leaderboard? Absolutely. Can he get anywhere near LeBron’s insane number? That’s a huge ask, but you never say never with a talent like Flagg. For the Mavericks, though, it’s about more than just individual records. They need to turn these losses around and start climbing out of that 10th spot in the West. It’s early, but every game matters when you’re trying to avoid slipping further down the standings. They’ll need Flagg’s scoring, and a whole lot more, to get back on track.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.