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Arch Manning just pulled off another absolute stunner, leading Texas to a wild 22-21 victory over LSU in their own house. This wasn’t some home field cushion either, nope, this was in LSU’s Tiger Stadium, one of the toughest places to play. Manning was sitting at 13 of 27 for 123 yards and three interceptions when he got the ball back with only 2:19 left, trailing 21-16. Talk about a gut check moment, and he delivered, giving Texas a game-winning drive.

The Play That Shook Death Valley

What a finish, seriously. With only two seconds left on the clock, Manning rifled a 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Raleek Brown, snatching the 22-21 victory from LSU. Brown motioned across the formation, LSU linebacker Dahvon Keys reacted late, and Manning threw it perfectly in stride. The stadium just erupted. Manning immediately pointed at Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, then jumped right into his arms. The camera panned to Arch’s dad, Cooper Manning, and you could see he was just losing it. This play wasn’t just clutch, it was legendary, especially after the rest of Manning’s uneven night. He even kneeled on the two-point conversion attempt, showing that a one-point lead was all they needed. This victory pushes the Longhorns, now 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the SEC, one big step closer to making the 12-team College Football Playoff, something they just missed last season under Sarkisian. This was their fifth top 25 win of the year, man.

Manning’s Uneven Road to Heroics

While that final drive was pure magic, the rest of Manning’s night was definitely a roller coaster. He opened strong, even scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run, but then he traded interceptions with LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, and the Tigers held a 14-10 lead at halftime. Texas safety Jelani McDonald picked off Leavitt three times on the night, including one on LSU’s opening drive of the second half. But LSU safety Ty Benfield got Manning for his second interception of the game, keeping things interesting. LSU running back Dilin Jones broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run with 5:53 left in the third quarter, putting LSU up 21-13. That score looked like it could be the defining victory for Lane Kiffin in his first season with LSU, something that would really shake up the SEC playoff race. But Texas chipped away with a pair of field goals, and then LSU’s offense just flatlined in the fourth quarter. They managed only one first down in four drives, running 15 plays for a shocking minus-two yards. A poor punt set up Manning’s final, heroic drive. He even took a sack, his fourth of the night, pushing the ball back to the 48-yard line on that last possession, but then responded with a 13-yard pass to get them back in it before that incredible TD.

Now, Texas is buzzing. They are right there, knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff, and you gotta wonder what kind of wild performance Arch Manning has lined up for next week. LSU, sitting at 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the SEC, is officially out of that CFP conversation. What a show this college football season has been.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.