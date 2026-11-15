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Luis Gurule pulled off the shocker of the night at UFC 334 in New York City, absolutely derailing a 10-to-1 favorite in Bilal Hasan in a split decision victory. This wasn’t just any upset, either. Hasan was so heavily favored, he swelled to a -1000 favorite with the bookies and bettors, and even consulted AI about his chances. Spoiler alert: the AI got it all wrong.

“ChatGPT Don’t Know Sh**!” Gurule Proves Critics Wrong

The UFC brass clearly believed in Bilal Hasan, giving him a main card spot at Madison Square Garden for only his second UFC bout. Many pegged Hasan as the most promising signee from this season’s “Dana White’s Contender Series.” Everyone, from the promotion to the oddsmakers, was in on the Hasan hype train. But Gurule, an NCAA Division II All-American, had a different plan. After the fight, he didn’t hold back, shouting, “ChatGPT don’t know s***! F*** the odds! F*** the haters!” It was a mic drop moment, a defiant call-out to everyone who counted him out.

Gurule’s belief was unwavering. He said, “There are only 10 people in here that f***ing believed in me. Just the people I trained with. It feels good. I knew I could drag him into deep waters. I knew he couldn’t swim.” That’s the kind of confidence that flips the script and delivers a massive upset, the biggest on the entire card.

How Gurule Dragged the “IndoNinja” into Deep Waters

Early on, the fight looked like business as usual for Hasan, known as “IndoNinja.” He landed stiff strikes and then slipped out of reach, classic elusive fighting. But Gurule started to claw back momentum in the final seconds of the first round, drilling Hasan with an overhand right that sent the hot prospect to the mat. Hasan popped right back up, seemingly unharmed, and most online agreed his volume was enough to take the round.

But Gurule had a secret weapon. Historically, he’d only managed a maximum of one takedown per fight in the UFC. On Saturday, he dug deep, landing critical takedowns in both rounds. Once the fight hit the mat, Hasan, despite managing to slice Gurule’s eyebrow wide open, couldn’t get much offense going. Those takedowns were the difference-maker, ultimately winning Gurule the split decision. It wasn’t flashy, but it was effective, proving that sometimes, heart and grit beat out hype and AI predictions.

So, what’s next for Gurule after proving everyone, and even artificial intelligence, wrong? This win is a massive statement, showing he can hang with the best and flip the script when the odds are stacked against him. For Hasan, it’s a tough lesson learned early in his UFC career, a brutal reminder that hype doesn’t win fights, execution does.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.