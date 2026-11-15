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The New England Patriots are reeling, having given up a franchise-record 45 points last week, and now they’re set to face the red-hot Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. This Week 10 matchup is about way more than just a passport stamp for both squads.

Lions on a Roll, Patriots on the Ropes

The Detroit Lions are seriously feeling it right now, sitting at 6-2 and gunning for their fifth win in a row. They’re trying to keep pace in what’s shaping up to be an incredibly competitive NFC North. You know they’re coming into this game fired up and ready to prove they’re legit. On the flip side, the New England Patriots are struggling at 5-4. They’ve dropped two of their past three games, and get this, both losses were against NFC North teams! First, the Bears smacked them around in Week 7, a 30-24 loss. Then, last week, the Green Bay Packers handed them an embarrassing 45-27 defeat where the Patriots set a franchise record for points allowed at Gillette Stadium. Yikes. That’s a rough stretch, and they’ve gotta be feeling the pressure.

International Stage, Familiar Stakes

This isn’t just any regular season game, folks. We’re talking about a pivotal showdown taking place overseas at FC Bayern Munich Stadium in Munich, Germany. It’s the first time the Lions have made an international trip since the 2015 NFL season, when they got absolutely clobbered by the Chiefs 45-10 at Wembley Stadium in London. But hey, they won the year before that, beating the Atlanta Falcons 22-21, also at Wembley. Those are their only two international games in franchise history, so they’ve got a little bit of a mixed bag going into this one. For both teams, playing in Munich adds a whole new layer to an already high-stakes game.

This Sunday, November 15, at 9:30 a.m. ET, you can catch all the action on FOX. Joe Davis will handle the play-by-play, Greg Olsen is on analysis, and Pam Oliver will be reporting from the sideline. Can the Lions keep their incredible win streak alive and solidify their spot in that tight NFC North race? Or will the Patriots somehow turn things around after their recent struggles and avoid another brutal loss, especially after giving up a franchise record in points? Get ready, because this one’s gonna be wild.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.