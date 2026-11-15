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Alexandra Ignatova, the figure skater once known as the “Quad Queen” who notoriously melted down at the 2022 Olympics for *only* winning silver, just showed up on the ice in Everett, Washington, and she is a completely different athlete. Not only is her surname now Ignatova, taking her husband Makar Ignatov’s name, but at 22, she is also a mom to 15-month-old Mikhail. It’s wild.

The Quad Queen’s Unstoppable New Vibe

This isn’t just a name change or a new family title, either. Ignatova is skating with a completely fresh approach. Gone is the old “workmanlike demeanor” that fueled her quad revolution eight years ago, where she pulled off five free skate quads like it was nothing. Remember that? She’s showing up to compete internationally again as an “Individual Neutral Athlete,” given her country’s situation, but it’s her newfound motherhood that’s really making waves. She’s believed to be the first mom to compete in singles skating since Japan’s Miki Ando back in 2013-14. That’s a huge deal.

Now, she’s not just running from jump to jump. Ignatova is a “person in full,” interpreting her program, letting the music from the film “Lara” and choreographer Benoit Richaud truly flow. You could see it in her gossamer dress during Saturday afternoon’s short program at Saatva Skate America, where she snagged second place behind Japan’s Ami Nakai, the 2026 Olympic bronze medalist. Ignatova herself said it, through a translator: “I did skate to more slow, more lyrical music before (in) one year. But now I know better how to skate to this kind of music.” It’s clear she’s genuinely happy to be back. “Yes, I do enjoy really,” she said. “Otherwise, why would I do it?” She knows what she wants now, and it’s all about loving the skate.

Skate America Showed Us Everything

Her life, including her journey to Everett from last week’s Cup of China where she also took second, is an open book on Instagram, often featuring Mikhail. Her mom or husband travels with them, with Ignatov meeting her in Washington for this event. While she’s enjoying the ride, the “Quad Queen” of old isn’t quite back with her full arsenal. She now features one quad Lutz in her free skate, and she’s even joked that nobody should expect her to bust out five quads again. She used to have the flip, Salchow, and toe loop in her arsenal, too. Ignatova was also bummed there was no exhibition gala at Skate America, which meant no side-by-side quad Lutz jumps with Ilia Malinin. Malinin, by the way, finished first overall at Skate America after landing three clean quads, including a Lutz, in his free skate. Italy’s Daniel Grassl won Saturday night’s free skate, but Malinin had enough to take the top spot.

It’s a far cry from the skater who, after the 2022 Olympics, famously declared, “Everyone has a gold medal! Everyone has! Only I don’t! I hate figure skating! I hate! I will never step on the ice again!” That fury at not beating training mate Anna Shcherbakova for gold is gone. She’s found a new path, a new love for the ice. This new outlook, this joy, it’s infectious. What a transformation for an athlete right in our backyard at Everett, Washington. This season, Ignatova’s journey is going to be one to watch.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.