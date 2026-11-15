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College football delivered pure chaos and thrill again in Week 11, and holy smokes, Wake Forest is absolutely demanding our attention. The Demon Deacons dropped a ridiculous 42-0 lead on SMU by halftime this past Saturday, making a statement that echoed far beyond the field.

Wake Forest Is NOT Playing Around

Seriously, if you haven’t been watching Wake Forest, you are missing out. These guys are on an absolute tear through the ACC. They’ve bulldozed their last five conference opponents by an average of a jaw-dropping 39.6 points. It’s not just winning; it’s an assault. Two days after coach Jake Dickert signed a long-term extension, he gave us an all-time great coach quote during that SMU beatdown. With the Deacs up 42-0 at the half, Dickert told sideline reporter Dave Goren, “We’re not finished with them yet. We came for 60 minutes, and they’ve got nowhere to hide.” Tell me that isn’t a coach fired up. This wasn’t just about SMU. This was a direct message to the College Football Playoff selection committee. They clearly think the committee isn’t ranking them high enough to even sniff the 12-team bracket right now. Everyone slept on the ACC coming into the season, talking up Louisville and SMU, and look what happened. Neither of those teams turned out to be anywhere near the second-best in the league. It’s time to give Gio Lopez and Carlos Hernandez their rightful due. Some of us have had them on our AP ballots since Week 4, and it’s about time everyone else caught up.

Georgia’s Vicious Streak Has Returned

Meanwhile, down in the SEC, Georgia is done playing with its food. After that head-scratching loss to Auburn, the Bulldogs have looked like the undisputed best team in college football. Since that upset, Georgia has won its three SEC games by an average of 27 points. That’s just pure dominance, no other way to put it. They’re balanced on offense, dishing out punishment, and their defense is its usual salty, brick-wall self. Ole Miss got a taste of that last week, and then Missouri became Georgia’s latest victim this past Saturday. Experts like Joshua Perry, Ahmed Fareed, Chris Simms, and Nicole Auerbach are all in agreement: Georgia is the best team in college football right now. When they play like this, it’s hard to argue.

Lane Kiffin Might Need a Bodyguard

Then there’s the situation with Lane Kiffin. Man, oh man. LSU did not shell out all that money and disrupt the entire sport’s ecosystem just to go 8-4. And honestly, 8-4 is looking like a best-case scenario right now. Kiffin’s squad is sitting at a rough 6-4 after losing back-to-back games in the most excruciating ways possible. First, it was a gut-punch loss to rival Alabama, and then a final-seconds heartbreak against Texas. This isn’t just a tough stretch either. Kiffin’s record against top-ten teams as a head coach? A brutal 5-19. You gotta wonder how long LSU fans can stomach that kind of record, even with all the hype.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.