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Man, get ready Pittsburgh, because Derrick Harmon is officially BACK. The Steelers just activated their star defensive tackle from injured reserve on Saturday, and he’s slated to hit the field Sunday night against the Bengals. This isn’t just some minor roster tweak, folks, this is a game-changer.

The First-Round Beast Is Unleashed

This isn’t just some depth guy coming back. Harmon is a *beast*. We’re talking about a 2025 first-round pick who was already making noise right out of the gate. Before that foot injury sidelined him, he was absolutely tearing it up. In just the first four games this season, Harmon racked up 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and even forced a fumble. Remember his rookie year? He posted 27 tackles, three sacks, and a fumble recovery. The dude is a disruptive force, plain and simple. Getting him back on that defensive line is massive.

From Injured Reserve to the Gridiron

It’s been a grind for Harmon, who missed the last four games while battling that foot injury. But the hard work paid off, as he returned to practice this week, clearing the way for his activation. To make room for the dynamic defensive tackle, the Steelers made a corresponding move, releasing defensive back Terrell Smith. Smith was signed off the Commanders’ practice squad back in October and only made one tackle in his lone appearance for Pittsburgh. It’s a tough break for Smith, but it highlights just how crucial Harmon’s return is to the Steelers’ defensive plans.

So yeah, get your popcorn ready for Sunday night. Harmon’s return against the Bengals isn’t just another game, it’s the re-injection of a true difference-maker into that Steelers defensive line. You know he’s gonna be fired up, and that could be exactly what Pittsburgh needs right now.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.