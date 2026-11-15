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The Washington Huskies locked down a 21-14 victory against the Michigan State Spartans, a big W for our guys and a proud moment for the Emerald City. But listen, Dawg Nation, while we’re hyped for that win, the entire landscape of college football is about to get flipped on its head. We’re staring down what could be the *last* conference title games we’ll see for a long, long time.

The Clock Is Ticking For Conference Championships

Alright, hold onto your hats, because college football is hitting us with a massive, permanent shift. The College Football Playoff is officially expanding to 24 teams starting next year, and the fallout is immediate: the four power conferences are doing away with their title games in 2027. Think about that for a second! What we’re watching this season, the drama, the winner-take-all showdowns, might be it. The future for the other six smaller conferences? Still up in the air, but there’s a real chance few, if any, leagues will even host a conference title game come 2027 and beyond. So, when those championship games kick off on Friday, December 5th (Big 12, Conference USA, Mountain West, Pac-12, Sun Belt) and Saturday, December 6th (America, ACC, Big Ten, MAC, SEC), we could truly be watching history. This isn’t just a tweak; it’s a fundamental change to the sport we love.

This Season’s Wild Scramble For The Finish Line

Even with the future up in the air, this season’s races for those final conference titles are absolutely wild. Every snap matters, especially with only two weeks left in the regular season.

In the **American** conference, North Texas (5-0) and UTSA (4-1) are battling it out directly this Saturday night. Memphis (5-1) got a key win against South Florida and has a softer schedule ahead with Navy and Temple, who are a combined 3-9 in conference play. North Texas still has Tulane and UAB, while UTSA also faces UAB and then Tulsa. Look out for UAB; they’re 4-2 and will definitely play spoiler over these last two weeks.

The **ACC** looks like a collision course between No. 7 Miami (7-0) and No. 13 Wake Forest (6-1). Miami just took down Duke at home, and Wake Forest absolutely trounced SMU, basically knocking them out of contention. Miami already beat Wake Forest 33-20 earlier this season, but the Demon Deacons have been on fire lately, winning their last four ACC games by a combined score of 179-35. Louisville (6-2) needs a miracle: Wake Forest has to lose both of its final two games, and Louisville has to beat Pitt in Week 12.

Over in the **Big 12**, we’re about to get some answers this Saturday night. No. 2 Utah (6-0) heads to Arizona (4-2), and No. 12 Texas Tech (5-1) plays at No. 25 Oklahoma State (4-2). Losses for Arizona and Oklahoma State pretty much end their title hopes. The only way we’d see a rematch of last season’s title game between No. 10 BYU (5-2) and Texas Tech is if Utah somehow drops their final three games. Wild, right?

The **Big Ten** also has a tight race, with No. 4 UCLA (7-0) leading the charge. Right behind them are No. 9 Indiana (6-1), and a cluster of 5-2 teams including No. 15 Iowa, No. 16 Oregon, and No. 20 Ohio State. It’s a complete dogfight out there!

So, what does this all mean for us? Our Huskies got a crucial W, showing that Seattle football is still making noise. But the broader college football world is in flux. These next few weeks aren’t just about this season’s championships; they’re potentially a farewell tour for an era of the sport. Get ready to soak it all in, Dawg Nation, because things are about to get really interesting.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.