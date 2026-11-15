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Arch Manning just bounced back from three interceptions to throw the game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds, giving Texas a massive comeback win on the road at LSU and firmly solidifying their spot inside the top 10. That’s how you avoid a total meltdown!

The Week That Almost Wasn’t: A Ground Stop and Delayed Rankings

Seriously, folks, it was a wild Week 11. A nationwide ground stop almost caused major issues getting all the college football games played. Can you even imagine? With some serious flexibility and logistical work, almost every game got done by Saturday night. Unfortunately, Ole Miss versus Oklahoma got pushed to Sunday afternoon, meaning the AP Top 25 poll is getting released on Monday instead of the usual Sunday. So yeah, our “Tomorrow’s Top 25 Today” became a “Monday’s Top 25 Today” for a one-time thing.

Funny thing is, after all that one-of-a-kind air traffic chaos, the actual results didn’t shake up the rankings much. Georgia, Notre Dame, and Miami all absolutely handled their Week 11 opponents with strength, totally backing up their top-10 rankings. Even Indiana solidified its position with a hard-earned victory against USC. It was a week where the cream just kept rising, or at least staying put.

Texas’s Great Escape and the Battle for the Postseason

But back to Texas, because that was some nail-biting stuff. They solidified their position with that comeback win against LSU. Arch Manning, despite throwing three interceptions earlier, pulled off the game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds. That’s a huge bounce-back moment, right? It might not rocket Texas up the rankings too much, since all the other top teams are looking super strong, but it definitely helped them avoid a slip-up that could have totally jeopardized their postseason future. Meanwhile, LSU was out there just flirting with dropping out of the rankings altogether. Talk about a close call for the Longhorns!

The Dominators Just Keep Dominating

You want to talk about dominant? Look at No. 1 Georgia. The AP voters could honestly start moving closer to a unanimous position for them at the top. The Bulldogs absolutely dog-walked Missouri in a 48-21 win, leading 31-7 at halftime. Get this, that’s the third straight game they’ve held a 24+ point lead going into the locker room! It really looks like that Auburn loss woke up a more vicious approach from Georgia, which is fantastic news for their title hopes and, frankly, terrible news for every other title contender out there.

Notre Dame, at No. 3, showed zero signs of a letdown after their massive Miami win last week, quickly dispatching Boston College. The Fighting Irish out-gained Boston College 500-to-157 yards in a massive 34-point win. That was one of the most lopsided results between power conference teams on the day, just pure domination.

UCLA, staying strong at No. 4, had a feisty effort from Illinois make them sweat a little. Their run game was held below typical production, and quarterback Ty Dieffenbach even had an injury scare. But a solid overall performance from Dieffenbach, combined with three forced turnovers by the Bruins’ defense, helped Bob Chesney’s team remain unbeaten at a stunning 10-0. And don’t forget Miami, who just rolled up 533 yards on their opponent. The top of the college football world is looking fierce, folks!

So, as the dust settles on Week 11, we’ve got Ole Miss and Oklahoma wrapping things up on Sunday. And out in the West, Utah is currently battling Arizona. The postseason picture is getting clearer, and every game, every single play, feels like it has massive title implications. Who’s ready for what’s next?

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.