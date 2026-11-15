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Former Notre Dame linebacker Bodie Kahoun, now balling out for Boston College, went down on Saturday’s game and was transported to an area hospital. Eagles coach Bill O’Brien confirmed the tough news to reporters, and man, you hate to hear it.

Another Gut Punch for Kahoun

Kahoun, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound third-year transfer from Roanoke, VA, got hurt on the second defensive series. He made a tackle on Irish tight end Jack Larsen after an 8-yard gain. He stayed down for a minute or two before walking slowly to the sideline medical tent with team trainers. From there, he was taken to an area hospital. This guy was only on his 12th defensive snap, too, after playing a career-high 67 snaps just last week against Florida State and putting up two tackles against the Irish before this latest incident.

“Very Troubling” and a History of Hard Knocks

The context here makes it even tougher: this is Kahoun’s fifth game back since missing a whole month earlier this season with a head injury against Rutgers in Week 2! Coach O’Brien didn’t mince words after the game, calling the situation “very troubling.” He added, “I don’t really have an update. I know his parents are here, and they’re with him. We have great medical care around him. I don’t have anything more for you than that.” You can feel the deep concern in that statement, right?

Kahoun was a popular presence during his two seasons with Notre Dame, appearing in 12 games with two-thirds of his 98 snaps coming on special teams. Even Irish coach Marcus Freeman sent well wishes in his opening statement after Notre Dame’s 41-7 win. Freeman explicitly said, “You never want to see anybody go down, but especially one of your former players. I don’t know the extent of his injury, but our prayers are with him as he goes through this injury, whatever it was.” He even asked O’Brien about Bodie before the game. And get this: in an October 15 interview, Kahoun himself admitted that a career-threatening absence crossed his mind after that Rutgers head injury. He said, “It went through my head but I’m a very positive guy. It was just a football play. I went down and I had a head injury I suffered from it. … It makes you realize that everything can happen in an instant. It makes you appreciate it a lot more.” This latest injury, coming after that kind of scare? It’s absolutely brutal.

For a guy who’s already been through one significant injury this season and openly thought about his career potentially being over, this is a gut punch. We’re all hoping for the best for Bodie Kahoun and a quick, full recovery. Keep an eye out for updates, because this is a story that hits hard.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.