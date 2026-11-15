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Arch Manning, the former No. 1 recruit, just pulled off one of the wildest comebacks of the season, throwing a game-winning touchdown pass to Raleek Brown against LSU, cementing a 22-21 victory for Texas in Week 11. This win, the Longhorns’ eighth of the season, was absolutely massive, putting them squarely in position for a College Football Playoff bid. But man, did he make us sweat to get there.

A Roller Coaster Night in Baton Rouge

Look, let’s be real: for three and a half quarters, Manning was having a rough one. He threw three interceptions against Lane Kiffin’s Tigers, definitely forcing some unnecessary throws. Those picks were his eighth, ninth, and tenth of the season, which, yeah, is a tough stat. His pure passing numbers for the night weren’t exactly thrilling any scouts in the building: 19 completions on 35 attempts for just 174 yards, averaging only 5.0 yards per pass. Kiffin’s defense was hounding him all night, sacking him four times. It felt like he was leaving the door wide open for LSU to stay right there in the CFP race. If there was one bright spot before the final drive, it was his legs: Manning actually led Texas in rushing with 35 yards and even scored a rushing touchdown himself in the first quarter.

The Game-Winning Heroics

Everything changed with just over two minutes left on the clock. LSU punted the ball back to Texas at the 2:19 mark of the fourth quarter, giving Manning one last shot after the Longhorns had come up empty on their previous two drives. And man, did he deliver! Manning led an incredible 12-play, 51-yard drive, completing six passes and even picking up 10 crucial yards with his legs. He was making some of his absolute best plays of the night with the clock ticking against him, marching the Longhorns down to the four-yard line. With just a few seconds left, he hit Brown for his lone touchdown pass of the night, sealing the comeback and crushing LSU’s playoff hopes. Talk about coming through when it mattered most!

What This Means for Texas’ Playoff Push

This clutch performance marks the second time this season Manning has led a game-winning drive in a prime-time spotlight, showcasing that undeniable “it” factor when the pressure is on. He’s now led Texas to its fifth top 25 win of the year! While his overall season numbers might not jump off the page compared to other star quarterbacks,187 completions on 289 attempts (64.7%) for 2,198 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions (tied for second in FBS),you can’t undermine his contributions. He’s led the Longhorns through tough comeback wins and blowouts, and now, after this Week 11 thriller, Texas is firmly in the conversation for a College Football Playoff bid. That’s huge. All eyes are on what’s next as Texas chases that CFP spot.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.