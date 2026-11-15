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The Cut proved their bond was unbreakable Saturday night at AEW Full Gear, defeating The Death Riders and The Conglomeration in a chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match. This massive victory came even after Phoenix Suns mascot Go the Gorilla decided to join the fray on the side of The Death Riders, adding another layer of wildness to an already intense bout.

The Cut’s Statement Win Shakes Up AEW

A new super-stable has officially arrived, and they just made a huge statement. The Cut was formed recently when The Dogs and The Bang Bang Gang decided to join forces, immediately threatening The Death Riders’ position within AEW. Their first move as a unit was kicking Gabe Kidd out of The Dogs and then attacking him. This put them squarely in The Death Riders’ crosshairs, since Kidd was a dual member of both groups. The bad blood boiled over when Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia, representing The Death Riders, tried to get revenge on behalf of Kidd. They faced Jay White and David Finlay on the October 28 episode of Dynamite, but White and Finlay walked away with the win, thanks to interference from other members of The Cut. After that loss, Mox didn’t hesitate, challenging The Cut to an Anarchy in the Arena match at Full Gear. Given their clear numbers advantage, The Cut wasted no time in accepting.

Anarchy Unleashed: A Wild Night At Full Gear

The Death Riders have a history of making enemies, so there was real doubt if they could find backup for such a high-stakes match. Surprisingly, even after many past battles, The Conglomeration agreed to unify with The Death Riders, all in the name of taking down The Cut, a common foe. With that, the Anarchy in the Arena was set: Moxley, Kidd, Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly faced off against The Cut’s White, Finlay, Juice Robinson, Clark Connors, Ace Austin, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn. The Death Riders came in with a ton of Anarchy in the Arena experience, which could have given them an edge. However, the big question looming over them was how they would even co-exist with The Conglomeration. Despite the unexpected appearance of the Phoenix Suns mascot, Go the Gorilla, joining The Death Riders’ side, The Cut’s newly formed strength carried the day.

At Full Gear, The Cut proved their unity, taking down two established factions in their first major victory as a combined unit. This win truly shows the strength of their bond. It’s a huge moment for this new super-stable, and it’s clear they are here to stay.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.