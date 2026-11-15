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The Seahawks are hitting the road this Sunday, heading to Las Vegas for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff against the Raiders. This isn’t just another game, though: it’s a huge moment for the Raiders as rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, is making his first-ever start against our boys. This game will be broadcast regionally on CBS, so make sure you’re tuned in to see how our defense handles this fresh face.

Our Hawks Ready for a Rookie Challenge

You know our guys always bring the pressure, and going up against a rookie QB in his debut is a golden opportunity. Mendoza faced off against Carson Beck just ten months ago in the national championship game, and now he’s getting thrown into the NFL fire against a Seattle team that’s always looking to make a statement. This isn’t a walk in the park for him, and our defense has to be licking its chops. Getting a W here in the late window is crucial for keeping our momentum strong as the season pushes past its halfway point. We need to capitalize on every advantage we get, and shutting down a rookie’s first start could send a real message to the rest of the league.

Week 10: Halfway Point and Key Matchups

This Week 10 slate marks the halfway point of the NFL season, and with the trade deadline officially behind us, the playoff pictures are starting to really solidify. While our focus is squarely on the Raiders, there are other big games happening around the league. Over in the NFC North, the Packers are hosting the Vikings in a critical division matchup. Kirk Cousins is potentially making his first start back with Minnesota, and the loser of that game is looking at a share of last place in what’s shaping up to be one of the league’s best divisions. Another rookie QB, third-round pick Carson Beck, is also making his debut for the Cardinals against the Rams, meaning a couple of young signal-callers are stepping into the spotlight this week.

This Sunday afternoon on CBS, we’ve got the Chiefs at Falcons, Bills at Jets, and Dolphins at Colts all kicking off in the early window. Later on, CBS also has the Rams at Cardinals game. On Fox, early games include the Vikings at Packers, Texans at Browns, Panthers at Saints, and Jaguars at Titans. The late Fox window is all about the nationally televised San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys showdown.

Our Seahawks have to go out there and handle business against the Raiders. This is a chance to show what we’re made of, put a rookie in his place, and prove we’re ready for the second half push. Don’t miss it, Emerald City!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.