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Kayla Harrison finished Amanda Nunes in the fourth round at UFC 334, securing the women’s bantamweight title and staking her undeniable claim to GOAT status in women’s MMA. Harrison, who seemed completely gassed just moments before, locked in a rear-naked choke at 1:29 of Round 4, forcing the legendary Nunes to tap for just the second time in her entire career.

Nunes Came Back, Harrison Came To Fight

Nunes, a former two-division champion and widely considered the consensus women’s MMA GOAT, returned from a 3.5-year retirement just to challenge for the belt. And early on, she looked like her old self. One hundred seconds into the fight, Nunes caught Harrison a couple of times. Then she did it again, seconds later. When Harrison tried to clinch up, Nunes defended hard, drilling her with more shots. Less than two minutes in, Harrison tried to tie her up again and paid the price for it. Nunes backed her up fast, throwing big, confident punches. Harrison threatened with a takedown midway through the first, but Nunes defended and got back to the center of the octagon, pushing the pace with hard pressure.

Then the momentum swung hard. Harrison clipped Nunes with a left hand and then dumped her to the canvas. Nunes expertly reversed and rolled out, but Harrison quickly reversed again, tying up Nunes’ right arm and landing short punches to the head. Harrison locked in a headlock, then went for an Americana. Nunes somehow survived to see Round 2, but the energy in the arena had shifted.

The Turnaround: Takedowns and Elbows

Round two kicked off with Nunes trying to initiate some wrestling, only to find herself tied up by Harrison. Nunes landed a few knees in the clinch before getting a takedown midway through the round. That was huge: it was the first time Kayla Harrison had ever been taken down in the UFC. But with two minutes left in the round, Harrison returned the favor, landing her own takedown, finding herself on top in side control. She started dishing out short ground-and-pound and hunting for choke opportunities.

In the third, Harrison went for a clinch, but Nunes was smart, heeding her corner’s warnings not to labor over a takedown attempt. Not long after, Nunes caught Harrison off balance and used it to secure a takedown along the fence. Harrison actually looked tired, and there was even a blatant fence grab that helped her out, which wasn’t penalized. The fight got back to the feet for a bit, but then spilled back down with Nunes on top again. Nunes took Harrison’s back and tried for a rear-naked choke, but she was too high, and Harrison capitalized, working her way to the top. With just a minute left in the round, Harrison unloaded a nasty right elbow that sliced Nunes open. She landed another big punch with 15 seconds remaining, ending the round firmly on top.

The Choke Heard Round the World

Then came the fourth. Everything just turned. Harrison caught a Nunes kick, used it to throw her off balance, ran to take her back, and sank in that rear-naked choke that forced the tap. It was a spectacular finish for Harrison, her first title defense, coming after nearly 18 months off for neck surgery and recovery. Her record now stands at an unbelievable 20-1 in MMA, 4-0 in the UFC.

What’s next for Kayla Harrison after a performance like that? She just submitted the most dominant woman to ever grace the octagon, a fighter who had only tapped once before in her entire storied career. The bantamweight division just got a new queen, and the entire fight game better be ready for what Harrison brings next.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.