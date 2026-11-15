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Kayla Harrison absolutely *rocked* the bantamweight division at UFC 334, pulling off a fourth-round submission that ended Amanda Nunes’ much-anticipated comeback. This wasn’t just a win, it was a statement that cements Harrison as one of the all-time greats.

Harrison’s Dominant Statement

At UFC 334 on November 15, 2026, Harrison, the current UFC bantamweight champ, proved exactly why she is considered one of the best ever. She went head-to-head with the returning GOAT of women’s MMA, Amanda Nunes, and finished her with a rear-naked choke in the fourth round. It was a dominant performance against a legend looking to reclaim her spot, and Harrison simply didn’t give her an inch.

From Injury Scare to Legacy Builder

What makes this victory even more insane is remembering where Harrison was earlier this year. The woman wasn’t medically cleared to even lift 20 pounds due to neck surgery. Think about that: from a major medical setback to taking down a titan like Nunes in a clash of all-time legacies. That’s a different level of grit and determination. She didn’t just defeat Nunes, she spoiled her comeback in truly spectacular fashion.

Harrison’s victory wasn’t merely another win; it was a clash of all-time legacies, solidifying her place at the very top of the MMA world. This performance at UFC 334 will be talked about for years.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.