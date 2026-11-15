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Ilia Malinin just kicked off his season right here in our Pacific Northwest backyard, snatching the 2026 Skate America title in Everett this Saturday. This wasn’t just any win for the 21-year-old American figure skating star, it was his fourth Skate America Grand Prix title, putting him in seriously elite company from day one.

The “Quad God” Drops a 284.31 Total, But Not Without Drama

Malinin arrived in Everett fresh off a World Championship gold in Prague, but also that heartbreaking eighth-place finish in men’s singles at the Milan-Cortina Olympics. Talk about a competitive whirlwind! He entered Saturday’s Men’s Free Skate program with a five-point lead from Friday, but Italian Olympic team bronze medalist Daniel Grassl was not messing around. Grassl threw down a formidable 188.25 in his Free Skate, forcing Malinin to score 178 or higher to seal the deal. Malinin, skating to a fresh “Blue Eye Samurai medley,” didn’t have his cleanest program, showcasing a “downgraded slate of jumps” and some noticeably shaky landings. While his Free Skate score was actually 0.68 points *less* than Grassl’s, his overall combined score of 284.31 was enough to comfortably win the event by nearly ten points. Tamir Kuperman of Israel rounded out the podium in third.

Why This Win Kicks Off a New Era for Malinin

Even with the “shaky” moments, Malinin’s win in Everett means more than just another medal. It marks his first international appearance since the 2026 World Championships and officially launches his journey towards the 2030 Olympics. After that intense 2026 season, this Skate America performance felt different for him. He told NBC he was able to skate “for himself,” calling it a “completely different feeling” and the “most fun I’ve ever had,” even taking a moment to smile at his father and coach from the ice. This fourth Skate America victory makes him the second winningest male skater in the event’s history, immediately putting him in prime position to win his fourth-consecutive Grand Prix Final.

So, what’s next for the “Quad God”? He’s slated to compete in the NHK Trophy event later this month, his second of two Grand Prix events. From there, Malinin will be looking to qualify for the Grand Prix Final, scheduled for December 10-13 in Chongqing, China. With this kind of early season performance right here in our own backyard, Malinin’s rivals are already playing catch-up.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.