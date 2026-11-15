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The Detroit Lions are heading overseas today, Sunday, November 15, to Munich, Germany, looking to extend their four-game winning streak as they face off against the New England Patriots in an international NFL game.

Lions Roaring (Quietly) Towards the Top

Detroit, sitting pretty at 6-2, just took down the Miami Dolphins 19-9 last week, which pushed their win streak to four straight. Here’s the kicker though: they were pretty rough on offense for most of that game, leaning hard on their defense before finally pulling away in the fourth quarter. It’s a trend, too. Since their bye week, they’ve strung together three wins, but they’re only averaging a meager 19.3 points per game during that stretch. What gives? Despite the low scores, they’re still in a tight NFC North race, chasing the 7-2 Chicago Bears and just ahead of the 6-3 Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Jared Goff has put up solid numbers this season with 2,134 yards and 15 touchdowns against only two interceptions. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is a top rusher in the league with 847 yards, and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has collected 657 receiving yards.

Patriots Searching for Answers and a Rebound

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots, currently 5-4, are trying to shake off a rough 45-27 loss to Green Bay from last week. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has thrown for 2,282 yards and 18 touchdowns, but he’s also tossed 11 interceptions, which is tied for the most in the entire NFL. Yikes. New England has dropped two of their last three games, so they’re definitely looking to get things back on track and boost their position in the AFC playoff race. This will be the 14th regular-season matchup between these two teams, with New England holding an 8-5 lead in the series. They’ve also won four of the last five, including a 29-0 shutout back in 2022.

International Stage, High Stakes

This game is a big deal for Detroit, marking their first international game since 2015 and their first regular-season appearance ever in Germany. They’re actually the designated home team for this clash at Allianz Arena, which is usually home to German soccer giants Bayern Munich. Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. ET (that’s 3:30 p.m. in Munich) and you can catch it on FOX, FOX One, or NFL+ on eligible mobile devices. The Lions are favored by 2½ points, with an over/under set at 50½ points. Detroit is pushing for their fifth consecutive victory to keep pace in the NFC North, while New England is fighting to strengthen their playoff hopes in the AFC. This game is huge for both squads.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.