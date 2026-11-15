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Virginia Tech, a 15.5-point favorite, got absolutely rocked by the Stanford Cardinal, falling 40-22 in a game that felt like it was over before it even started. This wasn’t just another loss; it was Stanford’s first road win since September 2024, and it stung like crazy after last week’s blowout against SMU. What a brutal follow-up performance, nobody saw this coming.

Early Self-Sabotage and Cardinal Domination

Things kicked off with Virginia Tech gaining around 34 yards on their opening drive, but head coach James Franklin decided to go for it on fourth down, and they couldn’t convert. Stanford ball. Initially, the Tech defense seemed to be on their game, shutting down the Cardinal on their first two drives. But then everything went sideways. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw an interception on VT’s second drive after a pass got tipped. Even though the defense managed another stop, Grunkemeyer got picked off AGAIN on the very next drive, this time deep in Stanford territory. That was it. The Cardinal took that gift, marched 78 yards in six plays for a score, and never looked back. To make matters worse, wide receiver Que’Sean Brown fumbled after a hit on their next possession, setting Stanford up on VT’s 29-yard line. Four plays later, another Stanford touchdown. Just like that, it was 21-0, and Lane Stadium was absolutely stunned. The sideline was in disbelief, and honestly, so were we.

Flickers of Hope Doused by Defensive Woes

Finally, some life emerged! Freshman running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. took over on the next drive, dominating his way into the end zone for a touchdown, making it 21-7. Overton was a bright spot, running with power and making defenders miss. But the good vibes didn’t last long. Brent Pry’s defense couldn’t hold, allowing Stanford another field goal right before halftime, sending the Hokies into the locker room down 24-7. Coming out of the half, with the ball in hand, there was a glimmer of hope. It evaporated immediately. Virginia Tech turned it over on four downs in just four plays. Later in the third quarter, true freshman wide receiver Davion Brown injected a jolt of energy, taking a Grunkemeyer throw 69 yards to the house for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 24-14. Blacksburg was alive again! But the defense just gave it right back, failing to make critical stops on third and fourth downs. Stanford settled for a field goal, but the damage was done. Another field goal followed that, and after yet another Hokies’ punt, the Cardinal delivered the final dagger with one last touchdown. A truly disastrous night.

The Ugly Truth: Stats Don’t Lie

Ethan Grunkemeyer had a night he’ll want to forget, completing only 17 of 34 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns, and two crucial interceptions. He was also sacked five times, showing just how much pressure he was under. On the flip side, Jeffrey Overton Jr. was the undisputed star for Virginia Tech, racking up 107 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown, and incredibly, not a single negative run. That kid is a beast and a future cornerstone. But the most damning statistic of the night was the turnover battle: Virginia Tech lost it 3-0. You cannot win football games, especially against a team making its first road statement in years, when you hand them the ball three times and get zero takeaways yourself. A once-promising first year under Franklin has absolutely taken a hit, and you just have to wonder what’s going on.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.