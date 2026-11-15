Nba logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

College football in 2026 is pure chaos outside of Georgia, and if you thought the upsets were done, think again. The postseason picture is completely up in the air, especially when it comes to the Playoff bubble. Teams with two and even three losses are stacked against each other, making every single game feel like a championship bout right now.

Wake Forest Is Rolling, But Can They Prove It?

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are absolutely tearing it up lately, sitting pretty at a 9-1 record and ranked No. 13. Just look at this: in their last four games, they’ve outscored opponents a ridiculous 218-21! Yeah, those opponents included Cal, Virginia, Merrimack, and SMU, but you can’t deny that kind of dominance. Their only loss this year was a close one against Miami earlier in the season. With a balanced squad and a tremendous quarterback in Gio Lopez, their schedule against Georgia Tech and Duke looks favorable. Win those two, and then avenge that Miami loss, and they’re guaranteed a spot. But here’s the kicker: their strength of schedule is seriously lacking, and if they drop just one of these next two games, their Playoff hopes are over.

Oregon’s Unlikely Playoff Pulse

It feels wild to even say “Oregon” and “bubble” in the same sentence, given how rough their season started. But at 7-3 and ranked No. 16, they’ve somehow recovered, even with backup quarterbacks and coordinator changes. Dante Moore is out for the year, and the team isn’t what we thought it would be, but they are in the mix. The problem? The Big Ten hasn’t exactly been amazing this year, making their wins over Ohio State, USC, and a dominant victory against Michigan not as strong as they initially seemed. And that ugly, double-digit loss to Illinois is still a massive blot on their resume. That single loss could define their playoff fate, even with winnable games against Michigan State and Washington remaining. They’re going to need a ton of help to leapfrog other hopeful teams, especially those from the SEC.

BYU’s Mixed Bag Resume and What Comes Next

BYU, sitting at 8-2 and ranked No. 10, got a huge boost with their dominating win over Baylor on Saturday. Optics are everything for these bubble teams, and that performance was needed. The state of the Big 12, and whether the Cougars can play in and win the conference championship, could also play a huge factor. They have some really nice wins on their resume against Arizona and Notre Dame, but that loss to UCF is going to sting hard when resumes are being compared. With Kansas and Cincinnati left on the schedule, they should be favorites, but in this wild season, nothing is guaranteed.

This bubble watch is going to be intense as the season winds down. Every snap, every tackle, and every win matters more than ever. Who’s going to seize their shot? We’ll be watching every single play to see who actually makes the cut.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.