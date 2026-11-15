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No. 16 Iowa dominated Purdue Saturday night with a convincing 28-7 win, handing the Boilermakers their lowest points total of the entire season. This was Iowa’s third consecutive victory, and it solidified their 8-2 record overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten, making their College Football Playoff aspirations feel incredibly real right now.

Brown and Phillips: A Two-Headed Monster

The Hawkeyes offense was firing on all cylinders, racking up an impressive 434 total yards, with Hank Brown and LJ Phillips leading the charge. Brown was sharp, going 20 of 29 passing for 188 yards, including a clutch short pass that Braeden Jackson turned into an impressive 44-yard touchdown late in the first half. Brown wasn’t just throwing dimes, either; he powered in a 1-yard touchdown run himself to kick off Iowa’s scoring. But the real ground game hero? LJ Phillips. He shredded Purdue’s defense for 123 rushing yards, marking his second straight 100-yard game after tearing up Northwestern for 128 yards last Saturday. Tony Diaz got in on the action with a 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Xavier Williams broke free for a huge 48-yard touchdown run in the third. Purdue simply had no answer.

Iowa’s Defense: An Absolute Wall

While the offense was clicking, Iowa’s defense proved yet again why they are elite, holding Purdue to just seven points. This wasn’t a fluke, either; it’s the fourth game this season Iowa has held an opponent to single digits. They are ranked third nationally in scoring defense, which is just wild, and their rushing defense is fifth in the nation. They stuffed Purdue’s run game, holding them to just 99 yards on the ground. The only time Purdue even sniffed the end zone was late in the second quarter, with 1:49 left, when quarterback Ryan Browne connected with tight end George Burhenn for a 3-yard touchdown pass. That was it. That’s all they got.

Purdue’s Struggles Continue

For Purdue, this was a tough night, extending their losing streak to four straight games. Their defensive struggles are just brutal; they came into this game ranked 99th nationally in rushing defense and a shocking 123rd in scoring defense. Giving up 246 rushing yards to Iowa? That’s just adding insult to injury. They haven’t seen a win since a 41-13 victory over Minnesota back on October 10. Next up, Purdue hosts Wisconsin next Saturday, looking to find some kind of spark. As for No. 16 Iowa, their playoff quest keeps rolling when they head to Illinois next Saturday. Keep an eye on them, because this team is built to make some noise.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.