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The Oklahoma Sooners have been on a wild ride the last few days, and it all boils down to a major game reschedule that has fans fuming. What was supposed to be a Saturday 3:15 p.m. CT showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels got pushed to Sunday at noon, all thanks to an FAA grounding that held up Ole Miss’s travel, even after the flight restrictions were lifted Friday night. Oklahoma fans are rightly outraged, feeling completely punished for what looks like “inept planning” from the Rebels’ side.

The Crazy Reschedule and Mother Nature’s Double Whammy

Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up. The FAA grounded flights, sure, but that was cleared Friday evening. Yet, Ole Miss claimed they couldn’t travel until Saturday afternoon. This delay pushed the entire game back a full day, stripping Saturday of its prime college football energy for Sooner Nation. And if that wasn’t enough, Mother Nature decided to join the party. Sunday’s forecast? A cold front, a storm, temperatures in the 40s, and a high chance of rain. It’s not just a reschedule; it’s a full-on miserable weather alert for game day.

Bob Stoops Throws Down the Gauntlet

This is where the legendary former Oklahoma head coach, Bob Stoops, stepped in, and he did not hold back. He hit up X with a direct challenge to the entire Sooner fan base. “Okay, Sooner fans, even though every other college football game is being played (Saturday), our game will be Sunday at noon,” Stoops declared. “So, it’s time to flip the script. Let’s all dress for the weather and show up for our team. If you’re unable to attend the game, please give your tickets to someone who can. I’m throwing down the challenge to all Sooner Nation. Let’s answer the call and be the loudest, proudest, most raucous crowd we’ve been all year. Let’s bring the energy. Bring the noise and remind Ole Miss exactly who they’re playing. Boomer Sooner.” That’s the kind of fire you want to see. Stoops sees this frustration and the crummy weather not as a problem, but as a massive opportunity for Oklahoma fans to turn things around and create an atmosphere unlike anything the Sooners have experienced this season.

This Sunday, the Sooners aren’t just playing Ole Miss. They’re defending their home turf, fighting for a big SEC win, and trying to turn a frustrating weekend into a statement. Ole Miss is still battling for its postseason hopes, so they’re coming in hungry. But if Sooner fans answer Stoops’ call, if they brave the cold and rain and bring that legendary noise, the Rebels are going to face an intimidating environment they absolutely won’t forget. It’s time for the crowd to make Ole Miss know exactly what’s waiting for them in Norman.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.