Mma on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Kayla Harrison submitted Amanda Nunes in the fourth round of their UFC 334 co-main event, bringing a dramatic, unexpected end to “The Lioness'” highly anticipated return to the octagon. This wasn’t just any fight, folks; it was Nunes’ first time stepping back into the cage in three years, and she was looking to cement her legacy as a three-time bantamweight champion. Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo, snatched that narrative right out from under her.

The Legend Returns, Harrison Steps Up

Nunes, widely considered the greatest, had retired after reclaiming her crown at UFC 289 in June 2023. Her comeback was supposed to be a triumphant march, a re-establishment of dominance. But Harrison, who captured her own title in June 2025 and was sidelined for 17 months due to neck surgery, had other plans. She was healthy, healed, and ready to add a legend to her already stacked combat sports resume. The first round kicked off with Nunes throwing short jabs, a right hand, and a body kick. Harrison tried to close the distance, but Nunes kept her at bay with more hard rights. The clinch was coming, and Harrison finally secured a takedown, landing some lefts from side control before putting Nunes in a crucifix. MMAWeekly scored it 10-9 Harrison. Yeah, the legend was already in a dog fight.

A Back-and-Forth Battle for Dominance

Round two saw Nunes take the center, applying pressure. They clinched, exchanging knees, with Nunes even attempting a takedown that Harrison fended off. But then Nunes took Harrison down midway through the frame. Harrison didn’t stay down long, reversing it, tossing Nunes to the ground, and once again landing in side control with short lefts, even isolating an arm in a crucifix. Another 10-9 round for Harrison, according to MMAWeekly. By round three, Nunes edged forward, going to the body. She escaped a Harrison clinch, landed a body kick, and got a takedown of her own, mounting Harrison. Harrison stood, attempted a throw, but Nunes ended up on top, taking her back. Then, in a critical reversal, Harrison got on top, delivering an elbow that cut Nunes on the forehead. Harrison stood, dropping in with a big right hand. This time, MMAWeekly gave the round 10-9 to Nunes. This wasn’t a one-sided affair, folks, this was a battle!

But that comeback momentum for “The Lioness” wouldn’t last. In the fourth, Nunes pressed, Harrison clinched, but Nunes pulled away and landed a right. Harrison wasn’t playing games; she caught a kick, took Nunes down, and as Nunes tried to get back up, Harrison secured her back. The writing was on the wall. She sunk in a rear-naked choke. Nunes tapped out. Just like that, at 1:29 of the fourth round, Kayla Harrison cemented her place, ending the highly anticipated return of Amanda Nunes with an absolutely undeniable submission win. What a fight.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.