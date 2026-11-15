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Christian Pulisic dropped a Man of the Match performance on Friday, Nov. 14, bagging a double in a dominant 6-0 USMNT romp over Haiti. It was an absolute statement win in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg, and it could not have come at a better time.

Pulisic Proves He’s Still the Man

This isn’t just about a 6-0 shutout. This was Pulisic stepping up and reminding every single fan that he’s not just part of the U.S. national team’s present, he’s its undeniable future, too. He’s been through it all with this squad, from the young hotshot days on a team that missed the 2018 World Cup to the great hope, then the hero, and now, well, “whatever he is now.” But Friday’s double, his Man of the Match effort, that shows exactly what he is: still the guy. He’s the constant, the anchor in a sea of changes.

Managerial Shake-Up On Deck

The timing of this Pulisic masterclass is huge, because the U.S. men’s national team is about to enter a new era next week. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is packing his bags and heading to take over Manchester United in the Premier League. So, a new USMNT manager is coming. It could be a huge name like Pep Guardiola, or someone known only to the deepest soccer fanatics. But one thing is for sure: that manager will call in Christian Pulisic. He’s going to be there, and he’s going to be there for the next manager, proving his place on the team transcends any coaching change.

Pulisic’s era with the national team started early, and this latest showing against Haiti just solidifies that no matter who is at the helm, he’s still a central figure. This 6-0 victory, sealed with his two goals, shouts loud and clear that the USMNT has a core, and that core is Pulisic.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.